Magnima Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Wearable Wireless AirPoint® Mouse Ring
Lightweight, elegant and ergonomic wireless ring functions as surface and air mouse, with intelligent gesture control and moreMIDWAY CITY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnima today announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for its AirPoint® Mouse Ring, a wireless wearable ring that functions as a surface and air mouse. Lightweight and ergonomic, the AirPoint Mouse offers dual modes of operation, rechargeable battery, intelligent gesture control and more.
According to Joseph Anoop, CEO of Magnima, “This product makes working from home a pleasurable experience. You can use the AirPoint Mouse as a desktop mouse for normal purposes, but also detached it from the mouse during presentations. The Bluetooth connection offers uninterrupted interaction.”
The wearable ring in the AirPoint Mouse gives the user freedom to work freely enabling him or her to wear the device on their index finger and wave their wrist to move the mouse cursor. The lightweight design offers a comfort fit. Three adapters are provided to fit small, medium, and large finger sizes. With a simple tap or air gestures, all actions such as left click, right click, drag, drop and scroll can be done effortlessly. When used with the AirPoint®app, additional presentation features can be used. These include a magnifier, spotlight and pointer. The product supports Windows, Mac, iPad, tablets and Chromebooks.
The AirPoint Mouse responds to both desktop and 3D space. Activating Air Mouse mode makes it an efficient 3D mouse, while bringing it in contact with a surface converts it instantly into a surface mouse. AirPoint® Mouse thus eliminates the use of separate devices for 2D and 3D—putting both functions into a single product.
Anoop added, “While using the Mouse ring, you don’t have to worry about keeping your arm in a specific angle. Rotate your hands freely and you will always get a complete control over the cursor. The device's advanced Airmotion library supports roll back compensation that helps the user gain control over the mouse cursor without causing any strain to the hands.”
Magnima debuted AirPoint Ring at CES 2022. The company then raised over 2.5 million yen on the Japanese crowdfunding platform, Makuake in the first five days of its campaign. Now, after receiving positive feedback from trainers, teachers, and presenters, Magnima is expanding the AirPoint product line to offer the ring for use as a mouse, too. The product line has three issued patents.
For more information, visit https://magnima.com/airpoint-mouse-campaign.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here