The Invention to Innovation Center at UAH Launches Women in Technology (WIT) // HSV Initiative
WIT // HSV is a North Alabama focussed community platform aimed toward educating, encouraging, and empowering women to succeed in STEM career fields.HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is proud to launch WOMEN IN TECH (WIT) // HSV, a North Alabama focused community platform aimed toward educating, encouraging, and empowering women with the necessary expertise and connections to succeed in STEM career fields. WIT // HSV’s mission is to support women who aim high and want to make an impact through technology, leadership, and inspiration.
The three pillars of WIT // HSV are to Encourage, Empower, and Educate women working in the business and technical sides of technology. WIT // HSV was established to help women transform their communities, fast forward their businesses and careers, and effectively move through challenges using the tools, connections, and resources WIT // HSV provides.
WIT // HSV was founded by a committee of strong and influential women in the Huntsville community including Saleemah Ahamed (Adherence), Dr. Kuan Collins (SAIC), Jackie Fendrock (Accenture), Dr. Valentina Iscaro (Alabama A&M University), Alice Lessmann (Signalink), Lisa Davis Mays (Catalyst), Angie Sandritter (Rippleworx), and Vergenia Shelton (Intuitive Research and Technology). The WIT // HSV operations team is led by Dr. Iscaro - Creative Director and supported by Juliana Denes (I2C) - Lead of Events, Gracie Davidson (I2C) - Lead Digital and Social Media and Madison Travis (Intuitive Research and Technology) - Lead of Programming.
On Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, WIT // HSV will host their launch event at the I²C. The launch event will feature plenty of networking opportunities, an exciting lineup of speakers from Accenture and the FBI, complimentary drinks, and great food provided by Good Company Cafe. The launch event will combine WIT // HSV’s three pillars by offering a space to connect with other strong women in STEM career fields and hear valuable insights within the key topics of discussion for the night – breaking down personal and professional barriers, owning your brand and voice, and increasing the impact of women in technology.
The event is free thanks to our generous sponsors Accenture, Innovate Huntsville, Intuitive Research and Technology, Maynard Cooper SAIC and Warren Averett and open to women of all ages in any and all areas of technology . Due to limited seating, all attendees must RSVP through Eventbrite. Be sure to join us on March 23rd because #WomenElevateUs!
To learn more about WIT // HSV, visit http://www.wit-hsv.org.
