Posthumous Advice for a War-Torn World

Dr. Pieter Noomen’s Words Offer Hope for a Better Tomorrow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever wonder how people can take the lives of other people for no other reason than their leader told them to? The brutal Russian war in Ukraine became a startling eye-opener for many who hoped that when the long conflict in Afghanistan finally ended, humankind finally could move into some semblance of world peace.

Prior to his death at age 88 in 2019, author and scholar Dr. Pieter Noomen ruminated on and wrote about war, and much of his work and words remain pertinent and available for all who want to access them on his website, www.wordsforall.org.

“Scores of people on earth go through hell and are trapped in extremely painful inner or outer turmoil. So much on earth is problematic,” Dr. Noomen wrote. “And when there is some happiness, it can abruptly stop … I was thinking of sick people and of friends of mine who had to die while not finished with life at all. And what about wars, lives being cut off like nothing? Isn't that plain cruelty on the part of whoever could prevent it?”

Dr. Noomen’s writings speak largely about his belief system and often mention the messages he believed he received from a higher power, but his words can resonate with all, regardless of faith. Notice how the following passage seems to address the perils of today’s situation in Russia:

"The negative state's powers support brute force, destroying what is gently built. They employ the forces of greed, crime, deranged minds, jealousy or power ego. Or worse, they most fiercely attack love inside you, installing uncaring thinking. However, your inner peace, intelligence and logic can assist you in being decent.”

Obviously, just wishing for peace accomplishes nothing, but if the mindset that Dr. Noomen advocated were to spread throughout all nation-states, perhaps wars of aggression would become obsolete. We can dream, can’t we?

Dr. Noomen, who experienced war in his own life, wrote, “People casually use words that lump groups of people together. You say, for example, that a nation suffers from hunger or war. It isn't true. A nation, as any other group, is its people. And 'people' stands for the sum of as many complete worlds as there are individuals.”

And he added, “In our own little personal world we can set (the) tone. It won't stop wars or bring glory, yet it is right, and it is wise."

Born in the Netherlands, Pieter Noomen worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church. He completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches.

An example from Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week from his website, as we turn the corner into spring:

"The Southern Hemisphere starts the winter while the Northern part of our globe welcomes the spring. Going through cycles is part of earth's nature. It partly is our human nature too. Physically, psychologically, economically, etc. There seem to be cycles. Each cycle has its challenges. Smartly adjusting to those makes life safer and richer. We can do the same with adjusting to and being prepared for our mental and spiritual seasons – growing up, getting older, being eternal, etc. Actually, that 'adjusting' takes place in us every time we change from whichever 'dark' season in us to a sphere of love and honesty wherever we can find it."