Gas production and supplies: results for 2.5 months

March 15, 2022, 15:05

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 111.5 billion cubic meters of gas in the period from January 1 through March 15 of 2022, which is roughly equal to the amount produced in the same period of 2021.

The Company's domestic supplies from the gas transmission system dropped by 5.7 per cent (or by 4.8 billion cubic meters) due to, for instance, warm weather observed in February.

Gazprom's exports to the countries beyond the FSU amounted to 30.7 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 28.5 per cent (or 12.2 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period of 2021. The Company continues to deliver gas as requested by consumers in full compliance with contractual obligations.

It is worth noting that the amounts of gas exported by Gazprom to the countries beyond the FSU from March 1 through March 15 are 15.6 per cent higher than those observed in the first fifteen days of February and 38.9 per cent higher than those observed in the first fifteen days of January this year.

Compared to last year, the period from March 1 through March 15 saw increases in supplies to nine European countries, for instance, Italy (+51.7 per cent), Poland (+71.8 per cent), Croatia (+110.9 per cent), Greece (+34.6 per cent), Bulgaria (+24.4 per cent), as well as Turkey (+21.1 per cent).

Gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline keep growing within the framework of the long-term bilateral contract between Gazprom and CNPC.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, as of March 13, working gas inventories in Europe's underground gas storage facilities were 20.4 per cent (or 6.6 billion cubic meters) below the last year's level.

As much as 50.4 billion cubic meters, i.e. 106.6 per cent of the gas that was injected by companies in the summer season of 2021, are already withdrawn. It should be reminded that all of the gas reserves that had been injected into Europe's UGS facilities last year were completely withdrawn in February. Now, the remaining gas injected in the previous years is being withdrawn.

The overall level of gas reserves remaining in Europe's UGS facilities is 26.2 per cent. Germany's UGS facilities are 74.9 per cent empty, while those of France are 80.8 per cent empty.