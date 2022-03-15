Let’s Go Fishing Program Seeks Instructors

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become instructors for the Let’s Go Fishing program to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters. The department will be hosting one-day training workshops for new instructors on April 9 in Castleton and on April 23 in Montpelier.

Instructors in the ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program organize and instruct clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages.

Participants in the training workshop will learn how to teach a basic fishing clinic, as well as learn about regulations and ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management, and habitat conservation. They will also learn to conduct specialized fishing clinics, including clinics on ice fishing and species-specific fishing.

The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people passionate about fishing to share their love of the sport with others,” said Fish and Wildlife educator Corey Hart. “It is also an excellent resource for educators seeking to bring important topics such as aquatic ecology and habitat management into their classroom through hands-on activities.”

There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Educators looking to earn 1 graduate level credit through Castleton University can participate through a course titled Experiential Education in Aquatic Ecology & Habitat Conservation. The Castleton University course takes place both days but includes additional work.

The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants are advised to bring their own lunch. Pre-registration is required, and you must be 18 years of age to participate. Those interested can register online at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by emailing letsgofishing@vermont.gov.

Once completed, pending a background check, attendees will become certified instructors and have access to program equipment and resources for their programs.

