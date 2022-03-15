MDHHS issues Requests for Proposals for Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Program Expansion

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 15, 2022

CONTACT: Lynn Sutfin, 517-241-2112

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFPs) to expand the number of sites offering the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health program.

The purpose of the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Expansion Program RFP is to support comprehensive mental health services to children and adolescents in a school-based location by a licensed mental health professional. Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health is a program model of the Child and Adolescent Health Center Program

This RFP is open to public and non-profit entities such as local health departments, community health centers, community mental health agencies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, non-profit hospitals/health systems, school districts, federally recognized tribes and other health care or social services organizations qualified to provide mental health care to the school age population.

The four-month award begins on June 1, 2022, and ends Sept. 30, 2022, with the total available amount being $1.5 million with a maximum of $110,000 per successful applicant. Successful applicants will be invited to apply for annual renewals based on availability of funds and acceptable performance.

Grant applications for the Expanding, Enhancing Emotional Health Expansion Program RFP must be submitted electronically through the EGrAMS program by 3 p.m. on April 15.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website and select "About EGrAMS" link in the left panel to access the "Competitive Application Instructions" training manual. The complete RFP can be accessed under the 'Current Grants' section under the "Public Health Administration" link and selecting the "E3E-2022" grant program.

# # #