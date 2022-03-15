Submit Release
PAS Associates is now Resolute HR Pros

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAS Associates, one of the country’s leading human resources management and consulting firms, is now Resolute HR Pros.

Along with a new name, the firm also welcomes a new Division President — Kevin Durham. Kevin brings 28 years of experience in human resources services, management development, and sales leadership to the team. He has served as division director of management development and regional sales management for organizations including Aon/CICA, Paychex, and Puzzle HR.

PAS Associates marks its relaunch as Resolute HR Pros with a new website that offers easier navigation and a more intuitive design. You can explore the new website here.
Through its rebrand, the firm will continue to offer the same powerful suite of solutions in human resources management, training, and development, plus new services coming soon.

About Resolute HR Pros (formerly PAS Associates)

Founded in 1987, Resolute HR Pros provides expert human resources management and assistance to non-profits, government entities, and businesses of all sizes nationwide. The team has over 100 years of combined experience across various fields, from labor law and safety to worker’s compensation and conflict resolution. They specialize in delivering general human resources assistance, human resources audits, customized recruiting, leadership development training, and more.

Website: https://www.resolutehrservices.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/resolutehr/?viewAsMember=true
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PASassociates/?ref=pages_you_manage

Contact:
Astrid Hall
Phone: 877-405-1050
Email: astrid.hall@resolutepros.com

Bud Wayne
CEOCFO Magazine
email us here

