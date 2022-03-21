The Methanol Institute Welcomes Glocal Green as Association's Newest Member
Glocal Green's technology to produce biomethanol from residual biomaterials provides a path to a low or net-carbon-neutral future powered by methanol.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute, the trade association for the global methanol industry, is pleased to welcome Glocal Green as our newest member company. Norway's Glocal Green produces bio-e-methanol by utilising residual raw materials such as logging residues and/or other industrial waste not good enough to be used in commercial products. Glocal Green's first concept phase will concentrate on tops, branches and other residues from logging, sawmill waste, demolition wood and, eventually, fish-farming sludge, agricultural waste and other biomass which would otherwise be discarded or left to rot.
— Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Biomethanol from sustainable sources provides a carbon-neutral chemical input factor or energy carrier – which can be utilised in both the materials and energy systems. Glocal Green is establishing its first production unit in Norway. The company sees both a clear market need and a resource base for more production units in Norway and internationally. These would involve a resource-efficient concept based on hybridisation of known technologies and partner. This “state of the art” concept gives , an envisaged annual methanol output of about 100,000 tonnes per unit from 80,000 tons of biomass and approx 10,000 tons of green on-site electrolyzed hydrogen. Glocal Green has recently entered into a cooperation agreement with the Norwegian hydrogen producer Norwegian Hydrogen AS. Together the partners intend to form a geographical network of similar “hubs” for delivery of both bio-e-methanol and hydrogen in compressed or liquid form (LH2). This is looked upon as a pioneering hydrogen and biomethanol collaboration ready for global giant markets. It will be a win-win for all parties involved - not least for the market due to the immediate significant increased availability of low-risk liquid green hydrogen.
Fully green input factors, including short-travelled electricity, zero-emission production, and unbeatable energy efficiency work for emission-free logistics, both inbound and outbound, through the use of Glocal Green's own bio-e-methanol as the energy carrier. Last but not least, a far more appropriate cost picture that also enables faster implementation in the markets.
"The Methanol Institute (MI) recently welcomed Glocal Green as a biomethanol-producing member of MI. Being part of MI is an important strategic step in adapting the company's ambitions and plans in relation to the growing demand for green methanol as a commodity for all purposes. International collaboration stimulated by MI is considered important to ensure the necessary capacity and knowledge growth needed to succeed in making carbon-neutral methanol a significant contributor to the green shift", says Dag Nikolai Ryste, CEO Glocal Green
MI CEO Gregory Dolan stated. "MI is very pleased to have Glocal Green as a new member. Glocal Green's technology to produce biomethanol from residual biomaterials provides a path to a low or net-carbon-neutral future powered by methanol."
# About the Methanol Institute #
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.
Lawrence Navin
Methanol Institute
+1 703-248-3636
