Central Tube and Bar celebrates 25 years in business

CONWAY, AR, USA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 25 years in business, Central Tube and Bar has proven themselves to be experts in the Steel Processing and Fabrication Industry. President, Dustin Ward, says, “We have made a lot of technological advances in the last 25 years and have always tried to be on the cutting edge.”Central Tube and Bar has significantly grown and expanded, from starting in a two-car garage to currently having three facilities across Arkansas and Oklahoma. When looking back at this expansion, Ward also says, “We never thought 25 years ago that we would be where we are today.”The company provides high-quality parts and products for a wide array of industries and equipment manufacturers. They celebrated 25 years by announcing three new machines, a new ERP software, FARO Arms for quality inspections, and new job opportunities.New equipment includes a BLM Tube Laser, Flat Laser, and Bender. CTB has also started a new service line which allows them to provide fully assembled and fabricated products. These additions will allow CTB to keep up with their current demand and new business.Along with adding new machines, CTB has also updated their software to better serve their customers and gain complete visibility on production. In addition, this software will help streamline the process, allowing the CTB team to be even more efficient.Central Tube and Bar has added FARO Arm technology to all locations. These 3D inspection measurement machines will evaluate cut parts to ensure they are within tolerance and desired specifications at much faster speeds. Additionally, these machines provide extra precautions to eliminate rejections, ensuring that customers get quality parts on time, every time.Over 25 years, the company has grown and expanded immensely, creating new job opportunities. Darrell Hagood, an employee of CTB for 14 years, states, “We really care about the employees, and that’s been pretty obvious in the past year with our re-investment in the employees and the new equipment to help everybody do their job more efficiently and more productively.”For more information about Central Tube and Bar, please visit centraltubeandbar.com or contact us at info@ctbmail.com.