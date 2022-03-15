MRNJ Logo

Metatron’s new NFT Mint on Demand Service Makes the Metaverse Easy and provides everyone the ability to create NFT's out of any digital file

Metatron Inc. (OTCBB:MRNJ)

We are excited to enter the NFT space as a service provider, and we expect the tokenization of nearly all digital and legal assets on the Blockchain within the next decade.” — Joe Riehl