akoyaGO Leads the Way in Philanthropy
Mark Montoya Named Chief Experience Officer
Mark brings with him a unique skill set from the world of philanthropy. Part thought leader and part actualizer, we believe he will be a mighty change agent for technology serving foundations.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- akoyaGO, the premier software solution to optimize the grantmaking process, welcomes Mark Montoya as Chief Experience Officer. Montoya brings with him deep industry knowledge and a keen ability to build a sustainable culture of excellence that maximizes a customer-centric approach.
— John Long, Chief Executive Officer
He will oversee the customer lifecycle and ensure a stellar user journey. Continually innovating the experience, he will serve as an ambassador for the evolving needs of our clients. He will also help further identify opportunities for improvement with product, process, and people.
With more than 20 years of management experience, Montoya brings a wealth of expertise, serving in various operational and leadership roles at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (CFSA), most recently Interim President and CEO. During his tenure, Montoya was instrumental in all aspects of the foundation’s work, attributing greatly to its growth and overall philanthropic impact in southern Arizona.
“Now more than ever, philanthropy is being asked to lead and create equitable change in the communities it serves,” stated Mark Montoya. “I firmly believe technology can lead the way as a partner as well as be a resource in inspiring and delivering solutions that can enhance philanthropic impact.”
Montoya will be part of an upcoming PhilanthropyCX event, hosted by Technology Association of Grantmakers (TAG). Together with his fellow panelists, he will discuss philanthropy’s movement to evolve the changemaker experience. The event will be held on April 6, at 3:00 CT. Register here: https://www.tagtech.org/event/philanthropycx
For more than 40 years, Bromelkamp Company LLC, has supported the mission of foundations to make philanthropy better by serving as a strategic technology partner. Its current solution, akoyaGO, delivers a fully integrated end-to-end software solution, from relationship management to fund accounting. Designed to streamline day-to-day operations through automation, our cloud-based platform provides access anytime and anywhere. Learn more about akoyaGO at www.akoyaGO.com.
