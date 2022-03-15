Eighth Annual Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration Returns with Generous Mix of Performance, Visual and Culinary Arts

Eighth Annual Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration is April 2 & 3, 2022 The chef showcase features chefs preparing their specialties while audience gets to taste the creations. Spectators enjoy the live bands performing on stage throughout the two-day, free event.

Free, Two-Day Live Music, Fine & Craft Art and Food Festival is Back Saturday & Sunday, April 2 & 3, 2022

Come celebrate with us. Dania Beach, Broward County’s first city, is alive with thriving arts, hospitality, and marine communities. ” — Dania Beach Mayor Tamara James

Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the City of Dania Beach proudly present the eighth annual Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, at Frost Park, 300 NE 2 Street, Dania Beach. Free admission and free parking.

The award-winning event includes live music and entertainment, mouthwatering culinary chef showcases and tastings, visual arts, performance artists, a juried art exhibition, a giant sand sculpture being built over the two days, interactive activities, culinary vendors and food trucks, dessert artisans, children’s activities and more.

Dania Beach Mayor Tamara James notes, “Dania Beach, Broward County’s first city, is alive with thriving arts, hospitality, and marine communities. What better way to celebrate the city than to bring back this family-friendly event that has been a success year after year. We look forward to welcoming guests from throughout South Florida to our celebration.”

Like most major events during the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021. While restrictions have been lifted, there will be safety measures to ensure patrons and vendors feel safe during this year’s festival.

At the free festival, enjoy live music featuring headlining tribute band, Queen International Tribute Show Band on Sunday, and 4NR2: Foreigner Tribute and Rocks Aerosmith Tribute on Saturday, as well as musical offerings from Paul Anthony and the Reggae Souljahs, Whipping Post, Catabella Music, Kedesh Cornelius, Big City Dogs and School of Rock.

Bring your appetites to feast on a cornucopia of delicious seafood and other specialty treats available through vendors, food trucks, and local culinary artists at the Chef Showcase where you will find Johnny Alarcon Ruiz, Findler Charles and Tahnee Rolles, among others.

There is more than just browsing and purchasing from a variety of artists booths, you can also experience art in the making. Watch and interact with local artists as they take center stage at the street art live theater. This year, professional artists Andrew Moschburg, Marcos Conde, and Ivan (IVO) Yanez will bring blank canvases to life with their own masterpieces.

Live Music Concerts | Chef Showcase | Live Performance Art | Over 75 artists | Crafters + Vendors | Delicious Seafood | Craft Beer + Cocktails | Food Trucks | Kids Activities

Schedule of Events*

Live Concerts, sponsored by The Casino at Dania Beach

Saturday, April 2

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. School of Rock

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Whipping Post (Rock)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Catabella Music (Latin)

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Paul Anthony and the Reggae Souljahs (Reggae)

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 4NR2: Foreigner Tribute and Rocks: Aerosmith Tribute (Rock)

Sunday, April 3

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. School of Rock

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Kedash Cornelius (R&B)

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Big City Dogs (Rock & Blues)

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Queen International Tribute Show (Rock)

Culinary Chef Showcase, sponsored by Dania Pointe Avery Residential

Some organic grown ingredients provided by the Dania Beach PATCH, city’s urban community farm.

Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3

• Chef Johnny Alarcon, Peruvian-born, Blue Cord certified, is the head chef at The Casino at Dania Beach.

• Chef Findler Charles, Fin’s Kitchen, beings a twist to original Haitian cuisine specializing in various Caribbean and Latin America recipes.

• Chef Tahnee, Pretty Yummy By Chef Tahnee, is a Le Cordon Bleu Miami top graduate and formerly at Disney’s Flying Fish Café and Hard Rock’s Plum Lounge.

• Mark Cameron, artist and chef of Mark’s Chill Grill, brings a fusion of Cajun, vegan and Jamaican background to stimulate your palette. His unique fusion of flavors has been featured in numerous national news shows.

Sunday, April 3

1 p.m. Shanna Benson, Benson’s Bakeshop, will once again delight audiences with her sweet treats.

2:30 p.m. Mark Cameron

4 p.m. Johnny Alarcon

Food concessionaire, PCI, invites you to a variety of meal options including vegan. Seven food trucks are expected including Red Zeppelin, a popular truck at the event since 2013.

Street Art Live Performance Theater

Watch and interact with local professional artists as they take center stage at the live street art performance stage as they bring a blank canvas to life with their own masterpieces throughout the two-day event.

Saturday, April 2 & Sunday, April 3 (times vary)

• Andrew Moschburg

• Marcos Conde

• IVO (Ivan Yanez)

• RESQ 77

Major sponsors include The Casino @ Dania Beach and FPL. For more information on schedules performances and more, visit DaniaBeachArtsandSeafoodCelebration.com.



Dania Beach Arts and Seafood Celebration