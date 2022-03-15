AGIS Donates Command and Control System to Ukrainian Strategic Support and Humanitarian Effort
Command and Control Web-Client AWS GovCloud System as a gift to support Strategic and Humanitarian Effort
... go to: https://ukrainelifering.com. Self-register, log in, and start using the system.”JUPITER, FL, US, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGIS is providing its LifeRing Command and Control Web-Client AWS GovCloud System to Ukraine as a gift to support Ukrainian Strategic and Humanitarian Efforts for the length of the war.
— Malcolm K. Beyer, Jr. CEO
This system is an updated version of the LifeRing suite of software that was previously installed in the the Ukrainian Military National Command and Control Center for a Partnership for Peace initiative. It uses IP communications and can interoperate on various communications including the Internet and cellular.
LifeRing features full C5ISR capabilities between users including in-app push-to-talk (PTT), chat, messaging, Geo-referenced symbol exchange, photos and Push to Talk between PC, Android and iOS users via their device browsers. This software supports Extremely Large-Scale operations of 10,000 users in a highly-secure, encrypted environment. Provides a means to allow or to conceal location.
All while providing real-time, situational awareness of the mapped area and selectively the locations of network participants and entered Mil-Std 2525 symbols to create a scalable, real-time Common Operational Picture that includes the ability to report your exact location or another location.
The full system was translated into Ukrainian with supporting documentation along with built-in training videos and provided at no cost to local commanders and humanitarian groups. Go to: https://ukrainelifering.com. Self-register, log in, and start using the system.
To get the latest version of any of our Thick client apps, go to www.agisinc.com/download.
To try our Web client system, go to either www.liferingmilitary.com or www.liferingfirstresponder.com.
All other inquiries, please contact Cap Beyer at beyerm@agisinc.com or by phone at 561-744-3213.
Cap Beyer
www.agisinc.com
+1 571-744-3213
beyerm@agisinc.com
