EY Entrepreneurs Access Network’s second cohort of Black and Latino entrepreneurs includes Don Weobong from eLeaP.
The Entrepreneurs Access Network supports Black and Latino entrepreneurs to help further grow their companies and close long-standing disparity gaps
I am so humbled by this opportunity. I know our eLeaP team is excited to leverage the learning, networking and experience of a global giant like EY to help us continue to provide outstanding service”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently announced the 2022 cohort of the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN). A nationwide business accelerator, EAN is a comprehensive, executive program designed to support Black- and Latino-owned companies as they transcend barriers and scale their organizations.
— Don Weobong
The program includes select entrepreneurs across the US, including Don Weobong, President of Telania | eLeaP which is based in Louisville, Kentucky USA. eLeaP provides a learning management system and a performance management system for medium to large organizations all over the world.
Black and Latino business owners who applied for the program were evaluated based on their leadership style and business acumen, in addition to their company’s culture, level of innovation and potential for scalability.
About eLeaP:
The flagship offering of software solutions company Telania LLC, eLeaP is an award-winning, easy-to-use, flexible, and powerful learning management system (LMS). Built especially for enterprises in the small-to-medium range, eLeaP is an affordable, cloud-hosted SaaS solution to manage an organization’s training and learning programs. eLeap has been recognized as one of the most user-friendly LMS options available on the market today, and the eLeaP team has a reputation for excellence in customer service and technical support. From 21 CFR Part 11 compliance to On-the-Job training, eLeaP's comprehensive offerings enable any organization or any size provide engaging, interactive and results-orientated employee and talent development programs.
