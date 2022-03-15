Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents Inside the Cutting Room of “Succession” on March 24th

Go inside the cutting room of peak tv’s most captivating and compelling drama series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues on March 24th with Inside the Cutting Room of “Succession” featuring Editors Ken Eluto, ACE, William Henry, ACE and Jane Rizzo with Author & Historian Bobbie O’Steen.

Inside Episode XVIII: This panel focuses on the tragicomic saga of a superrich and powerful family that has riveted HBO audiences for the past three seasons. Join Bobbie O'Steen for a discussion with three of the series masterful editors - Ken Eluto, ACE, William Henry, ACE, and Jane Rizzo - who discuss the challenges and rewards of working with constant camera movement, complex plotlines, and multi-layered performances that reveal the many shifting alliances and betrayals in this highly acclaimed series. This is a free online event!

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30PM PT on March 24th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: ZEISS, and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

To register, please go to: https://bit.ly/367nbnG

About Our Panelists:

Ken Eluto, ACE, has worked as an editor in multiple genres, including features, TV movies, dramatic and comedy series, pilots, and documentaries. Ken won two Emmy Awards and has been nominated eight times for film editing. He has won two ACE Eddie Awards and has been nominated fivetimes.

"The Battle Over Citizen Kane," a documentary Ken edited, was nominated for an Academy Award and received a Primetime Emmy-nomination for outstanding editing.

For many years, Ken worked on critically acclaimed TV shows produced by Barry Levinson and Tom Fontana, including "Homicide: Life on the Street," "OZ" and the HBO Film, "Shot in the Heart," directed by Agnieszka Holland. He later worked with Tina Fey on seven seasons of "30 Rock" and three seasons of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Since 2018, Ken has worked on all three seasons of "Succession," gaining another Emmy nomination and two ACE Eddie nominations including winning this year.



Bill Henry, ACE, started his career in Los Angeles as a feature film assistant: beginning with a Roger Corman film cut on moviolas in an airless Venice loft. Ten years later he moved to NYC to work on “The First Wives Club,” with editor John Bloom, a collaboration that later led to Mike Nichols’ “Angels in America” for HBO. Two more Nichols’ films followed, “Closer” and “Charlie Wilson’s War” as an Additional Editor. In 2010, he cut Victoria Mahoney’s feature debut “Yelling to the Sky,” which was selected for competition in the 61st Berlin International Film Festival.

Bill’s television career highlights over the last decade include NBC’s musical drama “SMASH,” Garry Trudeau’s political satire “Alpha House” for Amazon, Netflix’s “Marco Polo,” Apple+’s “Dickinson,” HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” and “Succession” which won him an Emmy for the Season 2 Finale.

Currently he’s working on a new Apple+ series “Hello, Tomorrow,” starring Billy Crudup.



Bobbie O’Steen is a New York-based film historian and the author of two acclaimed books: "Cut to the Chase," based on interviews with her late husband and colleague, legendary editor Sam O’Steen, and "The Invisible Cut," which deconstructs the editing process and classic movie scenes through a cut-by-cut analysis.

Bobbie hosts an ongoing event series, “Inside the Cutting Room,” honoring master editors at ACE’s EditFest and MEWShop’s Sight, Sound & Story series and has taught at AFI, Emerson College, John Hopkins University, The New School, and NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. She has created a class series, “Making the Cut,” where she explores the editing process, based on her interviews with over eighty editors. She also contributes to The Criterion Collection releases and has written for various publications, including CinemaEditor Magazine, which named her “Film Editing’s Greatest Champion.”

Her latest book, Making the Cut at Pixar: The Art of Editing Animation, co-authored with Bill Kinder and being published this May by Focal Press, is an authoritative media-rich Ebook about the editor’s pioneering role in computer animation.

Her latest book, "Making the Cut at Pixar: The Art of Editing Animation," co-authored with Bill Kinder and being published this May by Focal Press, is an authoritative media-rich Ebook about the editor’s pioneering role in computer animation.



More info at www.http://www.bobbieosteen.com/



A native of Rome, Italy, Jane Rizzo graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts, and started her career in NY as an assistant editor on both documentaries and narrative films (including working for one of her idols, Robert Altman).

Her editing credits include award winning films “Leave No Trace,” “Z for Zachariah,” Sundance hits “Compliance,” “Ain’t them Bodies Saints,” “Great World of Sound.” Her work has played at film festivals around the world, including Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Sundance, NY.

Her television credits include the HBO hits “Succession” (for which she received an ACE nomination), “High Maintenance,” “The Get Down” for Netflix, “Super Pumped“ for Showtime and “Dickinson” for Apple tv.

She is currently editing the movie “The Beanie Bubble” for Apple.