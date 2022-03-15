Heritage Commission Book of the Week: Colonial Delaware by John A. Munroe

Delaware’s History stretches back almost four hundred years, with its first European settlers landing long before it became the First State. By the time the American Revolution ended, Delaware had been ruled by three different kingdoms and had endured several major conflicts. In “Colonial Delaware: A History”, John A. Munroe examines Delaware’s rich history, from the rivalry between New Sweden and New Netherlands to the birth of American independence.

