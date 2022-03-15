Rescue Shot Case is Now Offering Naloxone Cases
It’s our hope that our new cases can better help law enforcement and first responders administer naloxone to those who need it most. Unlike other cases, it's more visible and easier to locate.”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rescue Shot Case is proud to announce that it is officially selling naloxone cases as a new product offering to compliment its regular line of epipen cases and auvi-q cases.
After noticing the persistent uptick in opioid overdoses and deaths over the past decade, Rescue Shot Case decided to help law enforcement agencies better provide naloxone to those in need. Through the production, selling, and distribution of their naloxone cases, Rescue Shot Case is helping to ensure that naloxone is stored properly and securely for law enforcement agencies and first responders to dispense it to those most in need.
Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration that is designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. To be most effective, however, it needs to be stored properly. Seeing the need for high-quality cases to enable naloxone to be stored in this fashion, Rescue Shot Case got to work creating them in order to do their part in the fight against opioid overdose.
Dave Shoner, Co-Owner of Rescue Shot Case, explained, "It’s our hope that our new cases can better help law enforcement and first responders administer naloxone to those who need it most. Unlike other cases, it's more visible and easier to locate."
Rescue Shot Case is the brainchild of Dave Shoner. The company was first formed when he needed a convenient way to carry auto-injectors to help severely allergic children have immediate access to epipens. After not finding a great option available on the market, he made his own case. Since then, Rescue Shot Case has become one of the leading producers and sellers of auto-injector cases.
