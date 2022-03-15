Virtual Ethylene Oxide Informational Meeting to Be Held by DNREC, U.S. EPA and Delaware Division of Public Health

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), along with state and federal partners, will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 regarding ethylene oxide (EtO) – with the meeting’s focus on public health and safety concerns over Croda, Inc.’s EtO production in the New Castle area. Information will be presented by DNREC, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Delaware Division of Public Health, and Croda Inc., which manufactures EtO at its Atlas Point facility.

The information will include health data, risk estimates, facility updates and ongoing activities to address the emissions from Croda’s EtO plant. Afterward, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and have them answered by staff from DNREC and partnering agencies, and by Croda officials. Questions also can be submitted prior to the virtual meeting by email to daqpermittinginfo@delaware.gov.

Additional information about EtO and the virtual meeting is available at de.gov/EtO.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Air Quality monitors and regulates all emissions to the air. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov, Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###