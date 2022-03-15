Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Size And Competitive Analysis : Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Salesforce

Allied Market Research - Logo

Artificial Intelligence Platform is a framework designed for various industries to operate more efficiently and intelligently than traditional frameworks.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An artificial intelligence platform also provides data management, guaranteeing the use of best methods by a team of artificial intelligence researchers and machine learning experts. It helps to ensure that the work is distributed uniformly and completed quickly. Usage of artificial intelligence to evaluate big data can provide a greater understanding of both the external and internal factors impacting a business. Artificial intelligence platform promises to make a substantial growth over the next decade with the implementation in various sectors. The use of artificial intelligence to process huge datasets will bring enhancements to business intelligence and analytics among several other technologies.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13271

Major players include: Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Qualcomm Inc., Absolutdata Analytics, HP Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC.

The changes in methodology of various sectors toward automation to increase the productivity of the organizations, and rise in demand for smart virtual assistant are the factors responsible for the growth of artificial intelligence platform market. In addition, rise in the demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning based solutions are responsible for market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and security related issues such as data privacy and unreliability are the factors hampering the growth of artificial intelligence platform industry. Furthermore, increase in innovations across end-users and use of artificial intelligence to identify business trends are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the growth of AI platform market.

Asia-Pacific region which mainly consist of both developing and developed countries. These countries are making the use of latest technologies in order to automate business operations. Japan being the developed country is implementing the robots in various sectors which functions using artificial intelligence. Likewise, China and India are developing autonomous weapons which are based on latest technology. This adoption of latest artificial technology by the countries of the region drives the market growth.

The AI is one of the foundations of the growing digitalization of the manufacturing sector. Technologies underlying this process such as IoT, 5G, cloud computing, big data analytics, smart sensors, 3D printing and robotics are expected to transform manufacturing segment into a single system. In the factories, the manufacturing processes will be connected, and AI solutions will be linking the machines, interfaces, and components for better efficiency. Large amounts of data would be collected and stored into AI electrical devices, which would in turn enhance the manufacturing process.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13271

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Artificial Intelligence in Education Market

2. Artificial Intelligence in Marketing Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.