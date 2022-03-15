DigiGone® Introduces digiChat® for Web
digiChat for Web offers a faster, cost-effective, web-based option to visually connect businesses in low bandwidth, hard-to-reach environments,, worldwideLARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the need for reliable, secure visual communication that can work in remote locations, DigiGone developed digiChat for Web , a web-based enhancement to its suite of remote communications capabilities including video teleconferencing, VoIP, audio conferencing, instant messaging, file transfer and remote monitoring.
With no software to approve or app to install, digiChat for Web offers instant access to people, assets, and subject matter experts worldwide.
Because digiChat for Web was built to work in low bandwidth, hard to reach environments, it allows for cost-effective, visual communication from even the most remote locations where higher bandwidth options won’t work reliably. In addition, encryption protects communication and ensures safety.
Businesses can access resources worldwide, without the need for expensive and time-consuming travel to a remote location to diagnose and solve a problem. Combined with DigiGone’s rugged, hands-free headset, digiChat for Web allows for instant visualization of the situation, saving valuable time and money.
By making our secure capability web-based, any user can visually communicate via weblink for direct, instant access. Businesses can connect resources around the world to collaborate on a problem and quickly provide a solution. – Mike Dunleavy, President, DigiGone
With digiChat for Web, businesses can more quickly resolve issues, even in hard-to-reach environments, leading to improved equipment uptime, as well as increased safety and operational efficiency.
digiChat for Web is the solution that’s advancing the way that businesses connect.
About digiGone
Founded in 2007, DigiGone® develops specialized encrypted medical and communication software applications and hardware. We develop products that provide our customers with the ability to monitor their remote assets from around the world. DigiGone® is also known for its award-winning telemedicine kits and service which provide our customers with immediate access to medical professionals wherever they are via live, encrypted videoconferencing. These products and services are all created with the needs of our unique client base in mind. DigiGone® is currently being used in numerous environments around the world by a variety of entities including government healthcare institutions, commercial maritime ships, yachts, fishing and mining companies, law enforcement agencies, U.S. and foreign military, special operations, and intelligence organizations.
Michael Dunleavy
DigiGone
+1 727-544-2327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn