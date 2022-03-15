Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,912 in the last 365 days.

DigiGone® Introduces digiChat® for Web

Secure global communications of tomorrow, today.

digiChat for Web offers a faster, cost-effective, web-based option to visually connect businesses in low bandwidth, hard-to-reach environments,, worldwide

LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the need for reliable, secure visual communication that can work in remote locations, DigiGone developed digiChat for Web , a web-based enhancement to its suite of remote communications capabilities including video teleconferencing, VoIP, audio conferencing, instant messaging, file transfer and remote monitoring.

With no software to approve or app to install, digiChat for Web offers instant access to people, assets, and subject matter experts worldwide.

Because digiChat for Web was built to work in low bandwidth, hard to reach environments, it allows for cost-effective, visual communication from even the most remote locations where higher bandwidth options won’t work reliably. In addition, encryption protects communication and ensures safety.

Businesses can access resources worldwide, without the need for expensive and time-consuming travel to a remote location to diagnose and solve a problem. Combined with DigiGone’s rugged, hands-free headset, digiChat for Web allows for instant visualization of the situation, saving valuable time and money.

By making our secure capability web-based, any user can visually communicate via weblink for direct, instant access. Businesses can connect resources around the world to collaborate on a problem and quickly provide a solution. – Mike Dunleavy, President, DigiGone

With digiChat for Web, businesses can more quickly resolve issues, even in hard-to-reach environments, leading to improved equipment uptime, as well as increased safety and operational efficiency.

digiChat for Web is the solution that’s advancing the way that businesses connect.

About digiGone
Founded in 2007, DigiGone® develops specialized encrypted medical and communication software applications and hardware. We develop products that provide our customers with the ability to monitor their remote assets from around the world. DigiGone® is also known for its award-winning telemedicine kits and service which provide our customers with immediate access to medical professionals wherever they are via live, encrypted videoconferencing. These products and services are all created with the needs of our unique client base in mind. DigiGone® is currently being used in numerous environments around the world by a variety of entities including government healthcare institutions, commercial maritime ships, yachts, fishing and mining companies, law enforcement agencies, U.S. and foreign military, special operations, and intelligence organizations.

Michael Dunleavy
DigiGone
+1 727-544-2327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

DigiGone® Introduces digiChat® for Web

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.