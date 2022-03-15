Groupize Continues Global Expansion: Adds Capabilities for Languages, Currency, Time Zones, ISO Security Certification
Leader in enterprise meeting and event management technology unveils new features to address the emerging needs of fast-growing global client base
60% of Groupize implementations over the last six months have been global, and we're only seeing that demand grow. We build software that helps unite every department and brings people together.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet the needs of a worldwide surge in demand for its enterprise meeting and event management platform, Groupize announced the introduction of new global features and capabilities. These include the addition of multi-language and multi-currency selection and time zone management. The solution, which already included 175,000 hotels and venues worldwide, has been deemed the easiest platform to deploy and gain adoption globally.
The company has also successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification, the world's most prestigious international standard for information security management system ("ISMS") certification demonstrating the highest level of internal compliance and security.
“Sixty percent of Groupize implementations over the last six months have been global, and we are only seeing that demand grow,” explains Josh Schramm, Vice President, Engineering at Groupize. “We build software that is easy to deploy globally and delivers centralized insights and data. Our applications also help unite every department and bring people together, no matter where they are in the world.”
The new translation features allow organizations to centralize their meetings worldwide on a company calendar, source hotels and venues globally, create registration websites, apps, and room blocks - in various languages, using the same platform.
Languages now available in the Groupize platform:
● English
● French
● German
● Italian
● Portuguese
● Spanish
● Czech
● Japanese
● Polish
● Ukrainian
● Additional languages in development
As travel and in-person meetings resume, it has become clear that relying on paper or digital spreadsheets is no longer an option. Complicated software and fragmented systems are proving equally problematic. Groupize is the one solution that solves disconnected processes and streamlines collaboration to provide visibility, duty of care, compliance, spend insights, and simplifying processes - providing automation on a global scale.
To learn more about Groupize, please visit Groupize.com
About Groupize
Groupize is the industry’s most innovative platform for global enterprise-wide meeting and event management. Winner of the Phocuswright Innovation Award, the Skift Corporate Travel Innovators, and voted BTNs Top 25 Most Influential, Groupize has reimagined the fragmented legacy landscape into a visionary universe of modern, DIY enterprise tools with limitless possibilities.
Built from the ground up to centralize and simplify the complex meeting and event planning process, the Groupize platform is up and running quickly and seamlessly, delivering a scalable, cost-effective solution that can work with or replace existing tools and technology investments. From sourcing to attendee management and registration, the cloud-based system is designed for any size event and is easy to use for everyone from casual meeting organizers to event-planning pros.
Leading organizations across all industries, including Higher Education, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Retail, Financial, and Technology trust Groupize to maximize ROI and manage the risk, spend, compliance, and attendee experience of virtual, hybrid, and in-person meetings and events.
Founded in 2012, Groupize is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA.
For more information, please call 1.855.GROUPIZE, or visit groupize.com.
Ivana Johnston
Groupize.com
