Industrial Rubber Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2026

Rise in demand for industrial rubber from the automotive industry, and growth in construction activities fuel the growth of the global industrial rubber market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in demand from the automotive industry and rise in construction activities across the world drive the growth of the global industrial rubber market. Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner the highest share of the market, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share of the global industrial rubber market. This region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in demand for industrial rubber from the automotive industry, and growth in construction activities fuel the growth of the global industrial rubber market. On the other hand, high cost of raw materials used for rubber manufacturing impedes the growth to certain extent.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The industrial rubber market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the industrial rubber market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the industrial rubber market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on end use industry, the automotive segment contributed to more than one-third of the total share in terms of revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes segments including construction, electrical & electronics, manufacturing, and others.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to garner the highest share of the market, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share of the global industrial rubber market. This region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to expansion of manufacturers into economies such as China, India, and Japan. The research also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Frontrunners in the industry:

• LG Chem Ltd

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Toyo Tire & Rubber Co

• Sinopec Corporation

• Arkema S.A

• Lotte Chemical Corporation

• Celanese Corporation

• United Rubber Industries India private Limited

• Braskem S.A

