ONYX RADICANCE: The Revolutionary Mask, offering dual protection solution

ONYX Radiance – The Revolutionary MaskTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent weeks, we have been hearing alarming news about the increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases worldwide, as well as the rise of potentially more contagious and dangerous variants.
Despite these concerns, there is one glimmer of hope that has again come from the ONYX Radiance brand, thanks to an unprecedented global development – an innovative mask that eradicates the coronavirus and flu viruses, as well as other viruses and bacteria, with an efficacy of over 99.99% (verified by independent external laboratory testing)!
ONYX Radiance – Yet Another Stunning innovation
During the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, many creative solutions have been found worldwide in order to deal with the many economic, social, tourism, and other challenges created by this crisis. However, when it comes to practical solutions from a medical perspective, beyond the actual vaccines, no universal options had been offered – until ONYX once again entered the picture.
ONYX Radiance is a rapidly growing brand focusing on well being, health, beauty and cosmetics. During the last year and a half, the company’s products have taken a significant leap forward thanks to the brand’s experts knowing just how to combine smart active textiles with that all-important healthcare factor amid the war on COVID-19 that was rocking the entire world.
ONYX is now launching an innovative new mask that safeguards against harmful microorganisms responsible for COVID-19, as well as influenza viruses and other viruses and bacteria, with an efficacy of over 99.99%, according to independent external laboratory tests.
These tests also found that the mask filters 99.97% of particles that are 3 microns in size, similar to the size of the water droplets that carry viruses.
The ONYX Radiance Antiviral Mask – Properties
This groundbreaking ONYX mask is not only antiviral and antibacterial, but also designed to benefit your skin. Made from 100% Elite cotton and enriched with silver ions, it naturally supports skin cell regeneration, providing your skin with ultimate protection from harmful pollutants.
As a result, the mask guards against the coronavirus (COVID-19) with over 99.9% efficacy and, thanks to its high-quality components, also contributes several other important properties, including:
✔Encourages skin cell regeneration
✔Improves skin texture
✔Reduces pimples and infections
✔Promotes an even, clean, radiant-looking complexion
✔Breathable and easy to use
✔Adjustable straps for the perfect fit
✔Reusable mask that can withstand 50 washes
What makes ONYX Radiance products so impressive?
ONYX Radiance is an Israeli brand that is committed to excellence above all else.
Its in-depth professional knowledge, use of state-of-the-art technologies, and dedication to championing the finest natural resources has led to the perfect result: premium-quality 100% cotton smart fabrics enriched with beneficial minerals to protect you and your skin.
The revolutionary new ONYX mask has been tested in line with ISO 20743 and ISO 18184, so it is in great demand not only in Israel, but around the world.
ONYX Radiance – Get in Touch
ONYX Antiviral Mask – An innovative Israeli development that protects against COVID-19 while caring for your facial skin.
This is the antiviral mask that kills the coronavirus as well as other viruses and bacteria, with an efficacy of over 99.99%!
The 100% Elite cotton ONYX mask is infused with silver ions known for their ability to safeguard against harmful microorganisms.
Thanks to these silver ions, the ONYX mask also helps to reduce pimples, inflammation, itching, redness, irritated skin and contributes to a smooth, clear, and radiant complexion.
Important Note:
ONYX products are free from nanomaterials and nanotechnology, which are suspected to be extremely dangerous to humans and to the environment.
As a leading luxury brand, ONYX cooperates with major global textile brands and joins in their rejection of various nanomaterials and related products.
All the products used by ONYX are approved by global safety and health regulations: REACH, EPA, OEKO-TEX.
