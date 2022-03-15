Dear God Are We There Yet Foundation to Host ‘Crafts Create Change’ Book Launch Event
Giving back to the community and inspiring change doesn’t have to be through a fancy event or large-scale donation.
You don't have to be rich or famous to help people”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving back to the community and inspiring change doesn’t have to be through a fancy event or large-scale donation. Thanks to the nonprofit organization, the Dear God Are We There Yet Foundation, it can be as simple as making crafts.
— Alicia Sanchez
The foundation is focused on connecting people around the world to communities and causes and making an impact through volunteering, and is inviting community members to come see what they’re all about and start making a difference of their own at an empowering and inspiring afternoon to celebrate the launch of founder Alicia Sanchez’s first craft book, ‘Crafts Create Change.’ The book is all about crafting for social good.
The afternoon will include a book signing, RSVP swag bags, crafting, refreshments, and plenty of inspiration.
“We want to let people know that you don’t have to be rich or famous to help people,” said Sanchez. “We will also be crafting a special project from the book that will be donated and dedicated to women in shelters that are affected by domestic abuse.”
Sanchez’s craft book is not just any craft book. It’s a tool for positive change as Sanchez walks readers through how they can identify opportunities for change around them and how to use their hands and creativity to start making those changes happen.
The sewing and craft projects in the book are easy enough for people of all ages and skill levels to complete, and there are also plenty of resources available online, including step-by-step instructional videos for each project and a donation directory so readers can find where to donate the crafts they create.
“Crafts Create Change has over 40 different projects to choose from, including community projects,” Sanchez said. “Start making meaningful, functional crafts to create positive change today!”
People are encouraged to RSVP to the event ASAP because only RSVP tickets will receive a complimentary Crafts Create Change Tote Bag.
The event will take place at Melanated Fabrics on March 26, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Melanated Fabrics is located at 881 Memorial Drive Southeast #101 in Atlanta, Georgia
To register for the event, click here.
80% of the profits from this book will go directly to the Dear God, Are We There Yet Foundation to help microgrants. To learn more about the foundation, please visit www.deargodarewethereyet.com.
About The Dear God Are We There Yet Foundation
Our vision is to provide life-changing volunteer experiences that make an impact to help communities one question, one conversation at a time. We are bringing a different approach to volunteering, whether in person or online. We want to cultivate a socially conscious mindset that provides a time-shared approach for generations to come. We listen to local people’s needs, dreams and plans. Then, we mobilize volunteers to work hand-in-hand with them on their community’s vision to serve youth and families.
About Alicia Sanchez
Alicia Sanchez is an entrepreneur, podcast host, and published writer. She has been featured on the Dr. Oz Show, Black Shopping Channel, endless publications, and various fashion weeks with her fashion brand before she began writing Dear God Are We There Yet? “A movement to spark conversation about topics in our lives that may make our voice shake or make our souls smile. Let’s talk like it’s 1995; real and in living color.”
For media inquiries, please contact:
Founder
hello@deargodarewethereyet.com
954-804-6244
Alicia Sanchez
Dear God Are We There Yet
+1 954-804-6244
hello@deargodarewethereyet.com
Visit us on social media:
Other