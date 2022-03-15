Acromag’s New Ethernet Remote I/O Modules Support up to 64 channels with a Mix of Signal Types on a Single IP Address

Expandable Ethernet I/O Modules Acromag Logo NT Series Ethernet Remote I/O

Ethernet modules interface 16 analog or discrete I/O channels and feature an I/O expansion bus linking up to three additional I/O modules.

WIXOM, MI, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acromag’s new BusWorks® NT series remote I/O modules provide an Ethernet interface for analog, discrete and temperature signals. NTE Ethernet I/O models have dual RJ45 ports and a webserver with Modbus TCP/IP communication to monitor or control the internal I/O channels. An integrated DIN rail bus allows connection of up to three NTX expansion I/O modules. Each I/O module adds up to 16 input or output signals allowing a mix of voltage, current, temperature, TTL, and relay control signals networked on one IP address. The space-saving design requires only 25mm of DIN rail per module. Ethernet I/O modules distribute 9-32V DC power along the DIN rail bus to expansion modules. Hazardous location approvals, high noise immunity, and -40 to 70°C operation make this I/O ideal for use in harsh environments.

“This Ethernet I/O Solution offers great flexibility to start small at a remote location with a single inch-wide I/O module then inexpensively add more and/or different I/O channels later on the same network port,” states Robert Greenfield, Acromag’s Business Development Manager.

The NT2000 Series offers a broad variety of I/O signal processing options. Nine I/O configurations are available as either NTE Ethernet I/O or NTX expansion I/O models. Analog I/O models feature eight differential or sixteen single-ended inputs for monitoring current or voltage signals. Discrete I/O models provide 16 tandem input/output channels with either active high/low input and sinking/sourcing output. A six-channel mechanical relay output model is also available. For temperature monitoring, a thermocouple input model supports many sensor types and also millivolt ranges. More models will release over the coming months for additional I/O functions.

Currently, the NTE I/O modules support only Modbus TCP/IP communication, but will soon include Ethernet/IP and Profinet protocols. Each module will support all three protocols which is selectable using any web browser to configure the network settings and I/O operation. The modules typically function as a network slave, but also offer Acromag’s i2o® peer-to-peer communication technology to transfer data between modules directly without a host or master in between. Multicast capability is included.

Acromag, a mid-sized international corporation, has been developing and manufacturing measurement and control products for more than 60 years. They offer a complete line of industrial I/O products including process instruments, signal conditioning equipment, data acquisition boards, distributed I/O systems, and communication devices.

For more information about Acromag products, call the Inside Sales Department at (248) 295-0880 or Marketing Communications at (248) 295-0866. You can also visit us online at www.acromag.com, e-mail sales@acromag.com, or write Acromag at 30765 S. Wixom Rd., Wixom, MI 48393-2417 USA.

Expandable Remote Ethernet I/O Overview