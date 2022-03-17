BookScouter Announces Website Redesign
EINPresswire.com/ -- BookScouter, a leading price comparison engine of textbooks and used books in the U.S., announced its website redesign. A number-one textbook buyback price information resource with 200,000+ books, the platform connects users across the country with 30+ buyback vendors and specializes in providing complete price data analysis.
BookScouter has updated the overall website design to make the user experience more efficient and find book price information faster. The update will also streamline the book-buying process both for textbooks and used books due to
- Better structured information delivery
- The addition of advanced search filters
- Additional information banners that provide a summary about the ISBN pricing for each available option on one page (buy, sell, and rent)
- The changes in how bookstores and buyback vendors are presented (multiple prices from one vendor are now grouped to give an equal part of the page for each partner)
BookScouter also actively promotes its book buyback market data services, and one of the updates concerns the BookScouter Pro subscription, where businesses and individual resellers can get access to advanced tools like bulk lookup and ISBN price history. It is now offered with a 7-day trial so that users can try the tools, check their quality, evaluate whether they fit into their business model and provide their business with a competitive advantage before buying a subscription. BookScouter has also announced the launch of the landing page and active marketing campaign for the affiliate program.
Barbara Hartman, CMO, commented on the renewed website, "We hope that the updated website will provide our Pro users with easier access to price information and more business development opportunities. We also hope it will enable students and everyone in search of the best buyback, sell, and rent offers to make smart decisions more efficiently." Always looking for ways to better serve its users, BookScouter continues to be one of the leading players on the textbook market and a favorite resource to everyone who buys and sells books as part of their work or as a hobby (students, bookworms, book bloggers, eco-activists, sharing economy supporters, etc.).
ABOUT BOOKSCOUTER
BookScouter is one of the leading book price comparison platforms on the U.S. market. The company's main focus is on providing up-to-date information on the buyback, purchase, and rent prices of new and used books and textbooks and helping users sell their books fast and with the highest profit. Its services are free for regular users; paid subscriptions are available for businesses and individual book resellers. For more information, visit BookScouter website.
