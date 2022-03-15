Permit Expeditors in DC & MD Ensuring Faster Project Approvals
Permit Expediting Services for Construction
Permit experts manage permit filings and strictly follow applications through the approval process till the issue of construction permits.
Our permit management services pay heed to permitting issues, submittal process and local building codes for faster and accurate permit approval in Washington DC, Maryland, Baltimore and Virginia.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building design without permitting issues is ensured by construction permit expeditors. The stress in obtaining permit approval is removed by the top permit facilitators. Experienced advisors look after the complete project management process and Tejjy Inc. – A BIM, Construction Management and Permit Expediting Company is not an exception in this regard. The proficient permit expediting service providers ensure permits at a faster pace for construction projects. They manage all types of permit requirements for residential, commercial, hospitality and design-build projects starting from new construction, renovation to remodeling.
Sukh Singh, the Vice President of Tejjy Inc. stated – “Our permit management services pay heed to permitting issues, submittal process as well as local building codes. Since we have deep insight about the building expediting the process, we provide faster and accurate permit expediting services in Washington DC, Maryland, Baltimore and Virginia.”
Sectors Benefited in DC & Maryland areas:
• Commercial Buildings
• Educational Institution
• Historical Monuments
• Residential Construction
• Hospitality (Hotels & Resorts)
• Infrastructural Facilities (Railway Stations & Airport)
Types of Permit Services include:
• Alteration & Repair
• New Builds
• Multi-Location Remodeling
• After Hours
• Awning
• Demolition
• Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing
• Roofing
• White Box Build-Outs
• Multi-State Expansion
• Material Handling
• Siding
• Fit-Outs
• Office Space Upgrade
• Land Use
• Planning, Design Review & Feasibility Analysis
• Conditional Use
• Postcard
• Excavation
• Capacity Placard
• Fence
• Foundation
• Garage
• Firework stand
• Historic
• Raze
• Scaffolding
• Shed
• Sheeting & Shoring
• Sign
• Soil Boring
• Tenant layout
• Tent
• Swimming Pool
• Tower Crane
• Underground Storage Tank
• Retaining wall
The rationale behind Outsourcing Construction Permitting Process:
• On-time Delivery – Hiring a permit expediting company facilitates easy review during redesigning, assuring time-efficient permits for residential and commercial projects as well as remodeling/renovation approvals.
• Seamless Paper Work– Professionals streamline paperwork for accurate results and manage all submittals and paperwork, coordinating amongst cities, jurisdictions, and local government bodies like DC Water, DDOT, DOEE, etc.
• Cost Saving – DC permit expeditors are familiar with the DCRA building permit process, codes and environmental issues and have knowledge about DCRA Permit Fees, Postcard Permit, and project criteria about jurisdiction for avoiding delays in project approval.
Process of Building Permit Expediting Services:
• Assessing submittal requirements and ensuring correct documentation
• Accepting submittal
• Ensuring that plan meets building city codes and ordinance
• Paying the fees
• Approving final inspection
Time for Seeking Approvals:
• Small project within 5 days
• Single-family home within 2 weeks
• Single-family additions within 2 weeks
• Commercial projects within 3 weeks
An experienced permit expediter of Tejjy Inc. mentioned – “We advise architects, engineers, and building owners to ensure approvals and play a crucial role in the revision of design drawings, blueprints and architectural reviews as per the zoning codes of the county - DCRA. When DCRA building permits, paperwork and time become a constraint, we provide the solution for construction requirements.”
Tejjy’s Work Process for Acquiring Commercial Construction Permits:
Whether you are a builder, architect, engineer, designer, or entrepreneur seeking building permits, Tejjy Inc. helps you to meet all permit requirements. Easy online intake form enables AEC professionals to get initial information, evaluate the project and start the work process within 24 hours. Experts manage the whole lot with due diligence about permit filings, and strictly follow application through the approval process till the issue of commercial construction permits. National coverage and local knowledge are the added advantages of Tejjy’s team.
Why Seek Tejjy Inc. for Permit Management?
• Experienced advisors with extensive knowledge about building codes jurisdiction, as well as local government bodies like DDOT, DC Water, DOEE.
• Streamlined paperwork with ensured approval.
• Coordination with team members for necessary design changes.
• Consistent work through project management.
• Efficiency design-build team to cut down cost.
• Extensive knowledge about DCRA Permit Fees.
Tejjy Inc. has proficiency in facilitating the building permitting process with the structural integrity of framing work, zoning, water, sewer lines, and electrical services from conception to the final stage. New daycare designed by Tejjy's team, just about 1/2 miles away from White House is a recent project of the company, where all the drawings and permits are executed within two months, working hand-in-hand with DCRA and other agencies. To get permit facilitation services, schedule an appointment with Tejjy engineers at 202-465-4830 or info@tejjy.com.
Permit Review Disciplines for involved agencies in DC