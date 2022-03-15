Legislative Affairs Secretary Angie Wei to Depart, New Legislative Affairs Secretary Appointed

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Christy Bouma as Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor, filling the role held by Angie Wei since December 2020. Wei has served in several positions in the Governor’s Office since 2019.

“From day one, Angie has been at the heart of our work to improve the lives of Californians and make our state stronger,” said Governor Newsom. “Amid the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic, Angie stepped up to lead my legislative affairs team, partnering with the Legislature to drive our efforts to make meaningful progress on issues that matter deeply to Californians. Her skillful leadership has been crucial to many successes that have lifted up working families, expanded paid sick leave and family leave, given child care workers the right to collectively bargain, provided nation-leading protections for garment industry workers, created opportunities for every child to thrive, improve our health and well-being, and fortify our state’s future. Angie embodies the highest ideals of public service, and her example reminds us every day of our foundational goal to make the state a better place for every Californian to live, work and pursue their dreams. I’m incredibly grateful to Angie for her leadership, energy, humility, good humor and compassion that have immeasurably enriched our work and changed lives across the state.”

Wei will continue to serve the Administration as a member of the State Compensation Insurance Fund.

“Christy’s extensive leadership across sectors, wide-ranging expertise and record of legislative success will be a great asset,” said Governor Newsom. “I look forward to her partnership as we continue our work to build a California for All.”

Christine Bouma, 55, of Sacramento, has been appointed Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor. Bouma was President of Capitol Connection from 2008 to 2022, where she was Legislative Advocate from 2000 to 2008. She was a Mathematics and Computer Science Teacher at the Hesperia Unified School District from 1989 to 1999 and an Instructor at Victor Valley Community College from 1991 to 1998. She is a member and former President of the Institute of Governmental Advocates and served two Governors as a Member of the Commission on Health and Safety and Workers’ Compensation. Bouma earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $216,036. Bouma is a Democrat.

Angie Wei, 51, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Compensation Insurance Fund. Wei has been Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of the Governor since 2020, where she was Special Advisor to the Governor in 2020 and Chief Deputy of Policy from 2019 to 2020. She was Chief of Staff of the California Labor Federation from 2011 to 2018, where she was Legislative Director and Public Policy Director from 2000 to 2011. Wei was a Program Associate at PolicyLink in 2000, Policy Analyst at California Immigrant Welfare Collaborative from 1998 to 1999 and Policy Director for the Northern California Coalition for Immigrant Rights from 1996 to 1998. Wei earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $63,654. Wei is a Democrat.

The Governor also announced the following appointment to the State Compensation Insurance Fund:

Regina Evans, 60, of San Diego, has been appointed to the State Compensation Insurance Fund. Evans has been Chief of Staff to California State Board of Equalization Chair Malia Cohen since 2018. She was Senior Director of Government Affairs at Comcast NBC Universal from 2016 to 2018, Associate Government Program Analyst at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2014 to 2016 and Senior Vice President of Business Management at Information Management Resources Inc. from 2012 to 2014. Evans earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Master of Science degree in Counselor Education from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $63,654. Evans is a Democrat.

###