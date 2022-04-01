MUSE Is Expanding Its Horizons In The 2022 MUSE Hotel Awards

MUSE Hotel Awards Call For Entries MUSE Hotel Awards Categories MUSE Hotel Awards Entry information

The International Awards Associate (IAA) continues to uphold the gold standard of the hospitality and tourism industry with its prestigious awards program

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the iron grip of the Covid-19 pandemic tightening around the hospitality and tourism industry, the MUSE Hotel Awards decided to make some important changes to the 2022 competition year by expanding its horizons to introduce hospitality design, dining, and travel categories. Recognizing industry elites who continue to persevere and adapt to these trying times and stride forward with unstoppable resolve.

“We wish to honor and celebrate the very best and industry-leading hotels in hotel design, services, dining and travel that continue to push the boundaries of global hospitality and tourism.” Said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The past two years of the pandemic’s impact and posed some difficulties to the industry during its reign, but it is now time to resist the crushing pressure of this global dilemma and come out more resilient than ever.”

The theme for 2022 MUSE Awards: “Stride Forth”, will test the mettle of establishments from all over the world to continue to adapt to new obstacles set by the ongoing pandemic and still provide world-class service to their weary customers.

The MUSE hotel Awards is open to hoteliers, hotel developers and builders, interior designers and architects, public relations companies, advertising firms, travel agencies, restaurant owners, business owners, government and private sectors, and all industry positions within the hospitality and tourism industry.

Entrants may submit their entries in the hotel, dining, travel, and architecture and design categories. Regular entry feels for hotel and travel award categories is priced at $450 (the lowest in the market) while architecture and interior design and dining entry fees is priced at $199. Works submitted in more than one award category will have an additional entry fee imposed to the entrant. Winners are then selected at random through blind judging by a globally-renowned international panel of industry professionals.

The 2022 MUSE Hotel Category Winners of the Year will be receiving a complementary limited-edition 2022 MUSE statuette, a winner banner will be displayed on the category page with a link to the website for 30 days for maximum exposure, as well as a chance at a winner interview to recognize the winning team behind the project. A set of professionally-designed marketing tools will also be provided to increase marketing traffic of the winner’s establishment.

The 2022 limited-edition MUSE statuette is meticulously crafted from a crystalline material as a nod to those who have stayed true to their goals and pushed on regardless of the new set of obstacles presented to them and have set a new benchmark in customer service and satisfaction in the industry. The statuette is available in Blue Aquamarine, Red Garnet, and Clear Quartz colors for the winning levels of Platinum, Gold, and Silver winning levels respectively.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is the organizer of MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Talent Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, iLuxury Awards, NY Product Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, and MUSE Hotel Awards. Our mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

The MUSE Hotel Awards competition will begin accepting entries from March 15, 2022 until July 7, 2022. Winning entries are expected to be announce in September, 2022.

The submission guidelines can be found https://musehotelawards.com/awards.php.