President chairs a meeting on the sustainable development of the economy

UZBEKISTAN, March 14 - On March 14, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a videoconference on the issues of sustainable development of the economy and the transformation of state enterprises.

State-owned enterprises are being transformed to develop a market economy and improve the competitive environment in the country. Issues of accelerating transformational processes and privatization of state assets were discussed at the meeting.

The slow pace of improving operational efficiency at 25 state-owned enterprises was noted. The necessity of a complete rejection of the practice of state support for enterprises that do not meet modern requirements and operate at a loss was emphasized.

The state of affairs in transport was also considered. Measures have been identified to increase the flow of transit passengers, simplify the system for issuing permits for charter flights, and turn local airports into regional transit hubs.

Uzbekistan Airways was instructed to introduce modern approaches to work in conditions of free competition and prevent an increase in air ticket prices.

At the meeting, the expected results in the economy in the first quarter of this year were analyzed. The main attention was paid to the commissioning of new enterprises and the creation of jobs, increasing incomes and social support for the population.

Hokims and heads of industries were instructed not to allow the promotion of economically unjustified projects. The task was set to strengthen the control over the implementation of socio-economic programs and to study the compliance of investment projects with the criteria of a market economy.

During the discussion of export issues, it was instructed to promptly resolve transport and logistics issues, taking into account the current situation in the foreign market, expand the geography of exports and supply products to new markets.

Hokims of the regions reported on the implementation of tasks to ensure food security and price stability in the markets.

The socio-economic development of Fergana and Surkhandarya regions was also discussed. Reports of hokims of these regions were heard on the measures taken to expand the industrial production, establish new export routes and ensure employment of the population.

