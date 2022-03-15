Form 941 Tax Return Amendment For ERC – Claims Application Assistance Launchedc

Your ERTC Solution has announced the extension of a nationwide Employee Retention Tax Credit service, assisting businesses to apply for and receive applicable ERC credits.

The update reflects 2021 changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These amendments allowed businesses who had previously sought loans under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) to apply for tax credits under the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC or ERC) as well.



Unlike PPP loans, credits under the ERTC do not have to be repaid. While the stimulus package was designed to alleviate difficulties during the pandemic, many eligible businesses have not yet applied. By extending their services, “Your ERTC Solution” provides expert advice and assistance to companies who wish to file or amend their IRS form 941.



When it was first announced, the CARES Act of 2020 offered businesses a choice between employee retention credits and payroll protection loans. Most businesses chose PPP loans. However, amendments to the Act in 2021 allowed businesses who had received a PPP loan to apply for ERC tax credit as well.



In addition, the amount that businesses could apply for was increased, amounting to as much as $26,000 per W-2 employee. Given the confusion that remains, some estimates suggest that billions of dollars allocated to the program have gone unclaimed. The revised services from “Your ERTC Solution” help businesses understand their entitlement and file the relevant documents.



The firm has also updated its website to make the process as easy as possible. Companies are provided with a secure portal through which they can upload 941 returns, PPP loan documents, and payroll data. Accounting experts are assigned to the company who then calculate the applicable credit and prepare 941-X amended payroll returns on behalf of the client.



About “Your ERTC Solution”

Specializing in Employee Retention Tax Credits, it has assisted businesses across America get the specialized accounting help they need to apply for and get their ERTC credit. Some recent examples include a beauty salon with 36 employees, for which the firm achieved a credit of over $107,000 and a restaurant group with 203 employees that attained a credit of $1,015,000.



One satisfied business owner stated: “When the Employee Retention Credit was included in the CARES Act, we knew would need help to navigate the guidelines, calculations, and paperwork so that we could maximize our tax credit and get everything filed correctly. We are very pleased with the services.”



