Genius Yield and Revuto Join Forces
Users to Pay Netflix, Apple TV, and subscription Services using GENSZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revuto, a crypto project leveraging Cardano's native tokens and DeFi enabling its customers to take control over what, when, and how they pay for their Netflix, Apple TV, and other subscriptions, is collaborating with Genius Yield, the first DeFi protocol to release an AI-powered Yield Optimizer built on the Cardano order-book decentralized exchange using concentrated liquidity.
The purpose of this cooperation is to accelerate DeFi adoption by making access to financial education quick and smooth while also bringing secure and tangible use cases to everyday investors.
Revuto will support Genius Yield's liquidity pools in Genius DEX and Genius Smart Liquidity Vault and list GENS as part of the agreement. At the same time, Revuto users would pay for Netflix, Amazon, DSTV, Apple TV, and other subscription services using GENS. On the other hand, Genius Yield will allow Revuto users to farm GENS tokens in Revuto's app.
In a booming subscription economy whose market size has grown 100 percent year-on-year, Revuto's objective is to allow its users to take control of their spending. Its solution will enable clients to decide what, when, and how they pay for subscriptions. Revuto raised $10 million in its crowdfunding rounds and has grown to post over 300k registered users and more than 50k active wallets.
Genius Yield plans to release concentrated liquidity DEX leveraging Cardano's unique smart contract paradigm in Q2 2022. The Genius DEX is designed from the ground up with distinguishing features such as Smart Swaps, Concentrated Liquidity, Smart Order Routers (SORs), and a Smart Liquidity Vault for automating trading strategies.
Read more: https://bit.ly/genius_dex.
About Genius Yield
While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is complex and time-consuming. Genius Yield is your all-in-one solution to benefit from advanced algorithmic trading strategies and yield optimization opportunities. Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits. Our Smart Liquidity Management protocol is intuitive, hassle-free, and secure.
About Revuto
Revuto is a subscription management dApp built on Cardano to help people save money on their subscriptions and earn cashback in REVU tokens. In May 2021 the company raised $10M in minutes during its ICO and has received over 3 million early sign-ups for the app which has over 350k users worldwide registered making Revuto the fastest growing fintech startup in the world. As a result, Revuto won the award for the fastest-growing consumer product at the recent World Blockchain Summit in Dubai. Revuto also launched the R Fund, with an initial allocation of $2 million dollars for supporting new projects on Cardano. Revuto users will be able to stake REVU tokens in R Fund to earn yield and new Cardano tokens.
At the moment, the company is preparing to launch a Virtual Debit Card that will allow users to manage and pay for their subscriptions with Cardano native tokens. Issuing Physical Debit Cards will come during a later phase. Revuto is also working on a Fiat-to-Crypto exchange within the Revuto app, and later in the year, Revuto will introduce DeFi services within the Revuto mobile app. In that regard, one of the most significant announcements will be the launch of liquidity pools for micro-lending and borrowing. The setup will allow Revuto users to provide liquidity to other Revuto users and to earn yield. In contrast, others will be allowed to borrow funds from those pools to pay for their subscriptions even if they don’t have the funds to do so.
The company is dedicated to providing a mobile-first, superior consumer experience making DeFi simple and intuitive for everyone. Revuto has already developed and released the first native Cardano mobile wallet which has been created over 50k times until today. Most importantly, the ecosystem and tokenomics are designed around a real-world use case that allows Revuto’s cutting-edge blockchain product to grow and capture market share, despite seasonal changes in the crypto sentiment.
