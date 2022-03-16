Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,757 in the last 365 days.

Watkins Construction & Roofing- Grand Opening/ Ribbon cutting - Ridgeland Location

roofing-contractor-in-jackson-ms

Ridgeland, MS Watkins Construction & Roofing is officially open for business in the Ridgeland area. The ceremony took place at their newest Ridgeland location.

We are excited about this next chapter for Watkins Construction & Roofing. Our Production Team works every day to ensure we provide our customers with a beautiful roof and a great experience.”
— Michael Dier
RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watkins Construction & Roofing is officially open for business in the Ridgeland area. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place this morning at their newest location on 218 N Wheatley in Ridgeland. The new facility will serve commercial and residential customers and bring all the services under one roof.

“We are excited about this next chapter for Watkins Construction & Roofing. Our Production Team works tirelessly every day to ensure we provide our customers with a beautiful roof and a great experience. This facility is just one more way we are investing in our team, our customers, and our community.”

-Michael Dier

Watkins Construction & Roofing, an industry leader in roofing and renovation services, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, the Watkins Warehouse at 218 N Wheatley Street in Ridgeland, on February 22, 2022. The celebration was attended by local dignitaries such as Mayor Gene McGee, City of Ridgeland Chamber, Madison County Chamber, and Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership.

The 45,000 square-foot building is home to the Watkins Production Team along with all the company’s state-of-the-art roofing supplies, materials, and custom metal operations, allowing them to be closer to their customers throughout the state. This new facility in Ridgeland reflects the company’s commitment to the local community and the state of Mississippi. “This is where it all happens,” said Watkins Construction & Roofing Owner, Michael Dier. “Our mission is to be the best in class at what we do; keeping this team right here in Ridgeland allows us to see that mission through. The reason for the move? Just one word: better access. This new facility will not only make it easier for our customers to get access to the products they need but also for their team members and local community members to interact with them.”

The Watkins Warehouse in Ridgeland is another step in the company’s evolution as one of the area’s most trusted roofing and construction companies. The addition of this facility will allow Watkins Construction to increase its production capability and streamline its processes, making the company faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information about Watkins Construction & Roofing, contact 601-966-8233.

About Watkins:

Watkins Construction & Roofing is a full-service commercial and residential roofing company, in business for over 20 years. When you choose Watkins, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Watkins has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any sized residential or commercial roofing project. Watkins services Ridgeland, Madison, greater Jackson, MS as well as Fairhope, AL.

Michael Dier
Watkins Construction and Roofing
601-966-8233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

What Our Watkins' Clients Say

You just read:

Watkins Construction & Roofing- Grand Opening/ Ribbon cutting - Ridgeland Location

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.