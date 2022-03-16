Watkins Construction & Roofing- Grand Opening/ Ribbon cutting - Ridgeland Location

Ridgeland, MS Watkins Construction & Roofing is officially open for business in the Ridgeland area. The ceremony took place at their newest Ridgeland location.

We are excited about this next chapter for Watkins Construction & Roofing. Our Production Team works every day to ensure we provide our customers with a beautiful roof and a great experience.” — Michael Dier

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watkins Construction & Roofing is officially open for business in the Ridgeland area. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place this morning at their newest location on 218 N Wheatley in Ridgeland . The new facility will serve commercial and residential customers and bring all the services under one roof.“We are excited about this next chapter for Watkins Construction & Roofing. Our Production Team works tirelessly every day to ensure we provide our customers with a beautiful roof and a great experience. This facility is just one more way we are investing in our team, our customers, and our community.”-Michael DierWatkins Construction & Roofing, an industry leader in roofing and renovation services, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, the Watkins Warehouse at 218 N Wheatley Street in Ridgeland, on February 22, 2022. The celebration was attended by local dignitaries such as Mayor Gene McGee, City of Ridgeland Chamber, Madison County Chamber, and Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership.The 45,000 square-foot building is home to the Watkins Production Team along with all the company’s state-of-the-art roofing supplies, materials, and custom metal operations, allowing them to be closer to their customers throughout the state. This new facility in Ridgeland reflects the company’s commitment to the local community and the state of Mississippi. “This is where it all happens,” said Watkins Construction & Roofing Owner, Michael Dier. “Our mission is to be the best in class at what we do; keeping this team right here in Ridgeland allows us to see that mission through. The reason for the move? Just one word: better access. This new facility will not only make it easier for our customers to get access to the products they need but also for their team members and local community members to interact with them.”The Watkins Warehouse in Ridgeland is another step in the company’s evolution as one of the area’s most trusted roofing and construction companies. The addition of this facility will allow Watkins Construction to increase its production capability and streamline its processes, making the company faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information about Watkins Construction & Roofing, contact 601-966-8233.About Watkins:Watkins Construction & Roofing is a full-service commercial and residential roofing company, in business for over 20 years. When you choose Watkins, you choose Five Star customer service and an exceptional roofing system. Our clients refer us and use our company for all their roofing needs due to our commitment to promptness, organization, high-quality products, fair pricing, and dexterity. Watkins has proven experience, a stellar reputation, and the ability required for any sized residential or commercial roofing project. Watkins services Ridgeland, Madison, greater Jackson, MS as well as Fairhope, AL

What Our Watkins' Clients Say