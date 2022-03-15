MSKsoft MSC Token Listed on the Coinsbit Exchange

MSKsoft INC. MSC Token and Coinsbit Exchange are listed. With this listing, MSKsoft is expected to introduce not only social casino games but also various P2E businesses.

MSKsoft INC. plans to introduce various P2E businesses as well as social board games with this listing as an opportunity.

It is said that the characters in the game are reserved and sold through NFT, and they can participate in the game in conjunction with the game.

The Token ‘MSC’, which had taken place at MSKsoft Inc., was listed on the Coinsbit Exchange on the past February 8.

The Coinsbit Exchange is a center-concentrated cryptocurrency exchange that has been managed by EXRT Services OU, which is registered in Tallinn, Estonia, North Europe, and which has its head office there, while supporting the diverse Fiat currencies, including the euro, the yen, the dollar, etc., it is an exchange that is proud of the maximum amount of transactions in Europe- at the size of the daily amount of transactions at 600 million dollars. Especially, it possesses a large-sized community that is organized with the traders over 100K. And over 38 countries have been supporting.

MSKsoft, which was established in the past 2019, acquired the shares of Trading Program Development earlier. And it acquired CETOB, which was a Singaporean corporation that was established for the purposes of the sales and the management.

The CETOB Platform, which was acquired by MSKosft, acquired the formal licenses of a total of 78 famous brand games, including Betconstruct, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, etc. And, by being registered as an Asia official partner, from 2019 until the present, limited to the countries regarding which the permissions are possible, it has been managing the m-blbume.com that provides over 25 overseas payment methods and that provides 78 games.

Especially, the concerned service is the crypto Board Game. It has the special feature of being able to be used as a service by using bitcoin, and Ethereum, MSC coin. By taking the listing this time as an opportunity, it is forecasted that MSKsoft will push ahead with the P2E (Play to Earn) game business that has the social board games as the bases in earnest.

The P2E game industry, which has been receiving the limelight in the world with the Game of Earning Money, has been showing the steep growth trend very recently. Skiliz, which is the representative P2E skill games company of the United States, recorded 1.8 billion dollars (Around 2 trillion won) as the total of the user admission fees (GMV) until the 3rd quarter of last year. This was an increase of a big range at 58% compared to the same period in the past year. From the game industry trends, the increase of interest regarding the P2E games has been taking place. And, centered on the United States, because, in Great Britain and India, too, the P2E skill games have been spreading, it has been gathering the sense of expectation regarding growth.

Regarding MSLsoft, too, taking the listing of Coinsbit of the MSC Token as an opportunity, it is forecasted that it will push ahead, in earnest, with the P2E games business that is based on the Platform (A social board game) of CETOB.

A related source at MSKsoft stated the ambition by saying that, beginning with the Coinsbit listing this time, the diverse P2E businesses that have been prepared by the company will be introduced. And, through a conversion toward being a public main net, which will have been self-established in the year 2023, the company will receive a verification together with the technological ability, too.

