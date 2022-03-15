Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Players Increasingly Invest In New Therapies

Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prostate cancer drugs market trends include the use of combination therapy to treat prostate cancer which is gaining popularity in the market. This is mainly because in some cases of prostate cancer, monotherapy has not been effective for the patients. In this regard, companies in the prostate cancer drugs market are investing more in combination therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer. For example, Pfizer announced the results of its Phase 3 PROSPER trial in patients with non-metastatic (M0) Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), which show that the use of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly reduced the risk of developing metastases or death by 71% compared to using ADT alone. Similarly, other combination therapies such as a combination of radiation therapy and androgen deprivation therapy for men with recurrent prostate cancer, and using chemotherapy drug docetaxel (Taxotere) along with ADT are also being used to treat prostate cancer.

In June 2021, Bayer, a Germany based pharmaceutics company acquired Noria Therapeutics Inc. (Noria) and PSMA Therapeutics Inc for an undisclosed amount. With this acquired Bayer will gain exclusive access to a specialized alpha radionuclide investigational drug built on actinium-225 and a small molecule aimed against prostate-specific membrane antigen. PSMA Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based company that specializes in prostate-specific membrane antigen research and Noria Therapeutics Inc. is a radiotherapy firm focused on creating alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals for targeted therapeutic and imaging applications in oncology.

The global prostate cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $16.09 billion in 2021 to $17.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global prostate cancer drugs market share is expected to reach $23.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Major players covered in the global prostate cancer drugs industry are Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Bayer AG, Roche, Abbott, Pfizer, Norvaris and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

The increasing male geriatric population is a major driver for the prostate cancer drugs market growth. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men aged above 60. According to the United Nations (UN), there were around 703 million people aged 65 or above globally, accounting for 13% of the global population in 2019. The American Cancer Society's statistics for prostate cancer in the USA states that about 6 prostate cancer cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or above, and it is rare for men aged less than 40.

TBRC’s global prostate cancer drugs market report is segmented by type into hormone sensitive prostate cancer, hormone refractory prostate cancer, by therapy into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, by end-user into hospitals, clinics, others.

