Susan A. Marshall of Backbone Institute to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OCONOMOWOC, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- For individuals in Executive positions, it can be enormously intimidating to keep step with the ever- increasing demands of the workplace. The higher you climb the corporate ladder the more you need to sharpen your leadership skills and pinpoint ways to maximize performance. That’s why a professional Leadership advisor can assist you to navigate challenges, help you better understand your strength and weaknesses, and identify strategies that deliver exceptional results.

Susan is a well-regarded speaker, leadership advisor, and founder of Backbone Institute working with high performance leaders in the public and private sector, non-profit agencies, and public education. Susan is also the acclaimed author of four books Mom’s Gone Missing: When A Parent’s Changing Life Upends Yours, How to Grow A Backbone: 10 Strategies for Gaining Power and Influence at Work, Of Beauty and Substance: A Backbone Guide for Women, and Life. Be In It.

“My work is centered on encouraging leaders to strengthen their capabilities,” says Susan, "to unlock their distinct abilities and skills, and lead with confidence.”

Known for her approachable, practical, empathetic style, Susan brings to her work a powerful combination of expertise and inner wisdom. Coupled with her passion for helping leaders resiliently navigate and flourish in times of change, her clients feel empowered to make significant transitions and more purposeful informed decisions personally and professionally.

“The three elements that embody my work are competence, confidence, and risk taking,” says Susan. “What do I need to do in order to build my competence which in turn elevates my confidence and enables me to take intelligent, purposeful risk."

Susan has been fruitfully integrating these elements for decades with extraordinary results.

Her purpose aligned work helps leaders determine how to become more strategic thinkers and unlock their true potential. Striving to make communities a better place through effective leadership is the core of her mission.

Before launching her own company, Susan honed her skills corporate settings. She led a turnaround of a private marketing firm in the mid-1990s, which was the practical culmination of years of learning.

When she started her own company (initially named Executive Advisor), she became instrumental in helping clients learn strategic and marketing planning and professional development consistently utilizing her three master elements. The common thread through all her work was leadership growth. In perhaps an ironic twist of fate, this work fortified her for a more personally grueling chapter of assisting her parents through their battles with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.

Several years after her parents' deaths, Susan established monthly online Compassion Chats, which have rapidly become an indispensable resource for caregivers needing guidance with the challenges associated with Alzheimer's and Dementia. To help those in need understand that help and support are available and to introduce invaluable resources such as the Alzheimer's Disease and Research Center and The Aging and Disability Resource Center.

“Moreover, we are empathetic, concerned humans who love the people we serve so we create communities of compassion and a place of healing.”

In fact, Susan was inspired to write Mom’s Gone Missing the true story of both her parents' battle with Alzheimer's and dementia. Susan says many of us are unpredictably thrown into caregiver roles without being taught how to cope.

All of Susan’s work is indicative of her passion to help others lead with purpose and intentionality.

She lives by her simple motto, “Be kind.” It’s about making a difference.

Don’t miss this incredibly inspiring, informative two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters. Susan will discuss her momentous work, books, Compassion Chats, and indispensable tools for leadership development. You will gain valuable insight and feel absolutely empowered and uplifted.

Close Up Radio will feature Susan A. Marshall in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday March 17th at 11am EST and with Jim Masters on Thursday March 24th at 11am EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.susanamarshall.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno