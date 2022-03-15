SiteOwl LLC Hires Chris Wilson as Head of Customer Success
Seasoned industry veteran leverages 22 years of hands-on experience to empower SiteOwl customers.
Security integrators often struggle with on-time project delivery due to information gaps, and SiteOwl solves this problem.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteOwl LLC, the industry’s leading security system lifecycle management platform, announced today the appointment of Chris Wilson as Head of Customer Success. An industry veteran with over 22 years of experience in security system design and installation, Wilson will work closely with the company to strengthen service delivery and help customers achieve success when using SiteOwl products.
— Chris Wilson
“SiteOwl is a world-class product that fills a very clear hole in the industry,” Wilson said. “Security integrators often struggle with on-time project delivery due to information gaps, and SiteOwl solves this problem. As a former technician and project manager, I’m very excited to join a company that has such a great trajectory and is working to solve so many industry needs.”
Throughout his career, Wilson has worked in every facet of security installations. Starting out as an installation technician in the late 90s, he worked methodically through the ranks at different organizations, having stepped into progressively higher roles over the course of his career before climbing into executive management. Wilson feels that his past experience will be critical in strengthening rapport, educating customers, and helping to build a better product.
“We’re certainly excited by everything that Chris brings to the team,” said Joseph Ndesandjo, SiteOwl CEO. “The security industry is a very tight-knit community, and expertise gained from hands-on experience is something our customers look for when they ask for help. Chris has all that and more. We’re happy to have him, and I think our customers will love working with him.”
About SiteOwl
SiteOwl is the world’s first and only platform for end-to-end security system lifecycle management.
Leveraging a suite of unique, cloud-based technology tools, SiteOwl partners with both system integrators and end-users to deploy and manage security systems at scale.
