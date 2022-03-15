Grand Re-Opening - Glenn Website Design is back in business

Glenn Custom Website Design Small Business Website Designs Mobile Ready Website Design

Glenn Website Design is now taking on new customers. Glenn is a custom website company for small businesses with a need for local and national representation.

What is valid today is gone tomorrow. The Internet is a living being and is growing exponentially from one day to the next. With that growth, everything on the internet has to adapt or die.” — Glenn Madden

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After suspending operations for 2 years Glenn Website Design is re-opening for new clients in a grand way. Glenn offers some of the best pricing on the internet. Not only that you get all the frills of the large corporate design firms for a fraction of the investment.

With the advent of COVID Glenn closed its doors to walk-in clients in Tulsa early on in 2020. For the past 2 years, they have only been supporting existing clients. Now they have set up a new system where their designer works 100% remotely. All interactions with new clients are done completely online. You can sit at your desk or store office and converse online with the designer. They also offer video conference calls to discuss your website design or business marketing needs.

Glenn offers fully-custom web design, “You might not like our custom design. But you do not have to, we love it and most importantly the client loves it and it brings in the business” All of Glenn’s designs is tailored to fit the client’s wishes while at the same time using their technical expertise to make it work for the client’s business objective. Glenn will always recommend what is best and sometimes just use a customized cookie-cutter template design if that is what the client wants. But their main advantage is working the website development live where you can view it and offer feedback every day. You will not find a more dedicated agency that can offer this kind of one-on-one service.

Glenn Madden owner of Glenn Website Design started out creating interactive decision-based adventure scripts for his friends in 1978 before there was an internet. It was created on a Commodore 64K computer. Your handphone has about 100 times that power nowadays. The program was written in basic programming language and was based on reading a script and choosing options. It was set up so his friends could call in by modem and play the game.

In the late 90s, Glenn started developing websites as a hobby. This later developed into creating an intranet for Capsugel a division of Pfizer at the time. Glenn moved on to creating business websites to promote unique products he purchased internationally. One of his oldest websites established in 2001 still operating is American TradUR Wholesale Furniture, tradur.com.

In 2015 Glenn and some of his business clients realized he had a talent for website design and online marketing. Glenn established the new business Glenn Website Design. Initially, Glenn gave away business websites with wholesale furniture purchases. The clients loved it and it brought in even more business. New web design clients came and went through the years without any promotion of the business. Glenn preferred to focus attention on getting online sales for his own business which was much more profitable.

Everything changed with COVID. The furniture business which relied on international shipping took a big hit when freight costs went from $5,000 to $20,000. With the lockdowns, Glenn was not able to receive new web design clients in the office as he was operating at the time. Over the past 2 years, Glenn has been working with remote workers and has established a system where all the workers and the clients interact online. Glenn Website Design is officially back in business in a really BIG way.

The newest websites are based on mobile interactions. The websites being created now are fast and informative. Websites need to be beautiful, informative, and well-structured but … they also have to be REALLY FAST for mobile. Not only that, Glenn Website Design is now offering animations, roll-over effects, and much more. At Glenn’s custom website design company, they will work with you to get you the best website design for your small business with high-quality modern web design at a reasonable price. They offer flexible set pricing, hourly rates, and monthly financing. Glenn’s custom website design company is designed for small businesses but not limited. For a limited time only they are offering the small business website design, a $3,000 package for a re-opening price of $500, first come first served.

At Glenn, you will find all of the latest design trends. If you are not updated you will lose business to your competitors. The competition now is not in your neighborhood. Clients can now make purchases internationally with very little effort. Your competitor for your local market might be located in China. To quote Glenn Madden “What is valid today is gone tomorrow. The Internet is a living being and is growing exponentially from one day to the next. With that growth, everything that supports the internet from Google to your own personal website has to adapt.”

Is your online business ready for 2022, if not visit Glenn today for a free consultation! One of the biggest changes in the past few years on the Internet is mobile websites. Now more than half the website shopping site visitors or using a mobile phone. If you are not fast and easy to read then you will not survive on the 2022 internet.

You must decide who your target audience is for any website design Many designer company websites have opted from having actual content to using BIG words and lots of large graphics. You could put their entire website into one paragraph. Yes, shoppers are using mobile phones. BUT you have to consider your target audience. If you run a business catering to professionals the amount of them using mobile for sourcing products and services goes down a lot.

Another horrible trend seen today is retro and hand-drawn graphic art. Yes, people on average are bored with the old style of professionalism and it might be good for some audiences. It is at best going to be a fad for some time. Nothing can replace a well-structured professional website to capture professionals. Get to Glenn Website Design fast and you might be able to get a $3,000 website for only $500.