Horrified, disgusted and shocked by what is happening in Ukraine for the past 2 weeks, our Team suggested creating the S. Craft model called “Ukraine Forever”

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, SWITZERLAND, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horrified, disgusted and shocked by what is happening in Ukraine for the past 2 weeks, our Team suggested creating the S. Craft model called “Ukraine Forever” featuring the colors of the Ukrainian flag and “Ukraine Forever” engraved on the back of the watch in support of the Ukrainian state and its population.

100% of the profits from the sale of this model will be donated to Ukrainian charities.

The technical specifications of this model are identical to the S. Craft “Transparency N°1” that can be reviewed at this link https://s-craft.ch/technical-details/.

The worldwide warranty will also be 5 years from date of purchase.

The S. Craft “Ukraine Forever” can be ordered online info@s-craft.ch at Swiss Francs (CHF) 8’995.00, including shipping and insurance.

By wearing this watch, not only will we financially provide some relief to the suffering of the Ukrainian people, but we will also shout out loud our support to the Ukrainian state and its population!

For any additional information, feel free to contact us at info@s-craft.ch

Thank you for your support !
S. Craft Team

M B
The Solutions Sarl
email us here

