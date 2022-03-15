CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exam Preparation - How Sample Papers Play The Most Important Role?

CBSE has released their official sample papers for Class 10 and 12 Term 2 board exams already, on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in, in the PDF format.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 term 2 date sheet after much anticipation. As per that, term 2 exams will commence from April 26, 2022, for both classes 10 and 12. Students will have to appear for the exams in the pen-and-paper mode, at affiliated schools across the country. With around 42-45 days left for the board exams, students need to gear up and start preparing for their theory exams. To do so, they can make use of textbooks, sample papers, and old question papers.

In any class 10 and 12 term 2 preparation strategy, experts recommend students to solve sample papers published by the central education board. So, it is pertinent to ask - why are sample papers important?

Here are some important reasons to justify the important role of CBSE sample papers for class 10 and 12 -

# To Understand the Paper Pattern

According to the official notification released by CBSE, the term 2 exams are going to be theoretical in nature. They will comprise a mix of long and short answer-type questions based on the remaining 50% of the syllabus. This has been clearly specified in the notification. However, to understand the exact paper pattern, students will have to go through the sample paper issued by the board.

# To Know the Type of Questions Covered

In addition to understanding the paper pattern, sample papers will also help a student understand the kind of questions to expect i.e., which aspects of the syllabus will be prioritised and the topics to study. Students can make a list of such topics and utilise the 45 days, accordingly. As teachers usually advise, study smart, not hard.

# To Get Some Quick Practice Before Exams

Of course, sample papers like mock tests will provide some extra practice to students while preparing for the CBSE class 10 and 12 term 2 board exams. Students are advised to practice these papers in a time-bound and disciplined manner to replicate the exam atmosphere. By doing so, they will be able to develop skills like time management, presence of mind, and pressure control.

The best way to prepare for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams is by alternating between sample papers and previous year question papers. Both will provide adequate practice for students to ace their upcoming board exams.