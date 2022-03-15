Silbar Security Announces New National Headquarters
New Location Leads to More Growth and Expansion for Silbar Security and the Silbar Franchise Group
We love Chesapeake, and we’re proud to call the city of Chesapeake our home. We look forward to an exciting future in our new building.”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chesapeake-based Silbar Security and Silbar Franchise Group have announced the purchase and acquisition of their new headquarters office building
located at 133 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Silbar Security and Silbar Franchise Group purchased a 6,500 square-foot building to set up a national headquarters that supports their vision of growth and innovation.
After undergoing a major renovation, half the building will house the Silbar Franchise Group’s operations and training center, Silbar Academy. Silbar Academy is a national training center dedicated to providing in-depth, comprehensive training for new franchise owners across the entire United States.
Through the expansion of its operational base, Silbar Security will be better positioned to uphold its remarkable security services. The company’s founder, a former Norfolk police officer, built Silbar Security around law enforcement industry standards and built for excellence.
Everything in the business is designed to provide clients with premier law-enforcement-based security solutions.
In addition to 24-hour support, clients can expect state-of-the-art, law-enforcement-grade products, highly professional services, and specialized
technology to safeguard their properties.
The newly acquired building will also house Silbar Security's core dispatch unit or National Operations Command Center (NOCC). Offering 24/7, innovative services to all of the company’s clients, the NOCC is the center of operations. Here, all national communications are processed with leading technology.
The new building will make it easier for the company to continuously improve its level and scale of service, including dispatching and providing operational support for franchise partners throughout America.
Silbar Security founder and CEO Brandon Dean expressed his excitement over the move in a statement. “It was important to me to keep our national operations in the Hampton Roads region,” he explained. “We love Chesapeake, and we’re proud to call the city of Chesapeake our home. We look forward to an exciting future in our new building.”
The new building acquisition will allow Silbar Security to expand its headquarters team and further support its franchise partners. Silbar Security integrates technology, accountability, and transparency to deliver unmatched services across the country.
In addition to their signature vehicle patrol, the company also provides an array of on-site security services.
The company delivers an array of security solutions across the country through cost-effective, highly efficient models. Clients are able to customize their security solutions to suit their needs and budgets.
However, one thing that remains consistent is the reliability and efficacy of Silbar Security.
Through industry-leading accountability, state-of-the-art technology, innovative crime prevention, and advanced asset management strategies, Silbar Security monitors and maintains its clients’ properties in a number of efficient & cost-effective ways.
