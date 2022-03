TELEDATICS Launches World’s First Open Wi-Fi “HaLow” Development Platform

Teledatics TD-XPAH 802.11ah Development Platform Air Quality Sensor - 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi - Ethernet Add-on Boards

The open nature of the Teledatics platform will bootstrap long range 802.11ah Wi-Fi development. And the $99.00 price makes it affordable for everyone.” — James Ewing, CEO

WESTFORD, MA, USA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact InformationTeledatics IncorporatedJohn Adams(978) 254-7945press@teledatics.comTELEDATICS, an engineering company developing IoT-enabled products and platforms, has launched the world’s first open source, open hardware Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled development platform aimed at engineers, creators and experimenters available on the Crowd Supply website.The Teledatics TD-XPAH development platform is a product that supports long range IoT Wi-Fi networks at distances of 1 kilometer or more. The IEEE 802.11ah “Halow” long distance Wi-Fi protocol is supported by major industry players. The TD-XPAH uses the Newracom nrc7292 “HaLow” Wi-Fi chip.The Teledatics platform comes with open source software to enable operation as a USB Wi-Fi accessory or as a standalone system. The platform can be configured for either mode of operation via on-board switch settings. The platform supports both Wi-Fi client and access point modes. A video showing 372 simultaneously connected clients to a single access point is available on the product launch web page at the Crowd Supply web site.An open hardware daughter-board template for the widely used open source Kicad PCB design & layout package is available so custom hardware add-ons can be easily designed to extend the platform’s capabilities. Three open hardware daughter-board add-ons are available with the Crowd Supply campaign. These add 2.4 Gigahertz Wi-Fi connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, and an air quality sensor to the TD-XPAH platform’s capabilities.

Teledatics TD-XPAH 802.11ah Long Range Wi-Fi Development Platform