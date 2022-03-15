TELEDATICS Launches World’s First Open Wi-Fi “HaLow” Development Platform
TELEDATICS, an engineering company developing IoT-enabled products and platforms, has launched the world’s first open source, open hardware Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled development platform aimed at engineers, creators and experimenters available on the Crowd Supply website.
The Teledatics TD-XPAH development platform is a product that supports long range IoT Wi-Fi networks at distances of 1 kilometer or more. The IEEE 802.11ah “Halow” long distance Wi-Fi protocol is supported by major industry players. The TD-XPAH uses the Newracom nrc7292 “HaLow” Wi-Fi chip.
The Teledatics platform comes with open source software to enable operation as a USB Wi-Fi accessory or as a standalone system. The platform can be configured for either mode of operation via on-board switch settings. The platform supports both Wi-Fi client and access point modes. A video showing 372 simultaneously connected clients to a single access point is available on the product launch web page at the Crowd Supply web site.
An open hardware daughter-board template for the widely used open source Kicad PCB design & layout package is available so custom hardware add-ons can be easily designed to extend the platform’s capabilities. Three open hardware daughter-board add-ons are available with the Crowd Supply campaign. These add 2.4 Gigahertz Wi-Fi connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, and an air quality sensor to the TD-XPAH platform’s capabilities.
https://www.crowdsupply.com/teledatics-inc/halo-td-xpah
