BluSky Restoration Contractors Announces Merger with JC Restoration
The merger unites the Chicago-based restoration leader with BluSky, enhancing its national presence.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC—long known for its prominence in property restoration in the United States—has announced a merger with JC Restoration, Inc. This move will continue to allow BluSky and its contractors to offer the level of service, care and attention to detail that its clients have come to expect from coast to coast.
JC Restoration, Inc. was originally founded in 1982 as a family-owned and operated business. It primarily operates out of the Chicago area, repairing homes and businesses that have been damaged through manmade and natural disasters. JC Restoration’s President, Warner Cruz, is expected to step back from his traditional day-to-day duties.
"We couldn't be more excited to bring these two companies together," said Cruz. "Our resources will only add to BluSky's ability to continue serving their base, and as a combined entity, we bring brand recognition, a stellar reputation, and industry best practices into focus.”
Drew Bisping, the current President of BluSky, is optimistic about what this move holds for the future of both companies. "Merging with JC Restoration is more than an opportunity to increase our presence in and around Chicago," he said. "Their name has long been synonymous with both integrity and stellar customer service, values which align with our own demand for excellence.”
Both parties agree that their core values, culture and commitment to community service make this merger mutually beneficial and the best step forward for all.
The announcement itself is one of eight in recent months, showcasing a forward-thinking strategic plan of mergers and acquisitions that support BluSky on its path for growth. BluSky began as a privately-owned startup in Colorado in 2004 and has since grown into one of the largest restoration firms operating nationally.
Based out of Denver, Colorado, BluSky Restoration Contractors offers a full array of restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services to clients across the country. They specialize in large-scale projects and offer support services to properties that have been significantly damaged by fires, floods, plumbing issues, major storms and more.
