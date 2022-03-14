BluSky Restoration Breaks Down How to Avoid a Frozen Pipe Disaster at Home
The transition to spring brings extreme temperature changes which pose unique and unanticipated threats to pipes and property.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a nationally recognized property restoration company that operates all over the United States, has recently released a list of best practices for property owners to address freezing pipe prevention. These guidelines are timely given the changing weather patterns and volatile transition into spring along the East Coast and throughout the Midwest.
Denise Harrison, BluSky's risk operations manager, notes that pipes can freeze for an alarming number of reasons. Sudden drops in temperature to at or below 20°F or extended periods of below freezing temperatures are common catalysts for frozen pipe property disasters.
"Ensure all pipes are insulated in crawl spaces and attics,” said Harrison. “Proper preparedness dramatically reduces the risk of frozen or burst pipes, particularly in cold weather or extreme temperature fluctuations.”
BluSky’s guidelines advise turning on faucets located near exterior walls to allow warm water to trickle overnight. Opening cabinet doors allows heat to reach the uninsulated pies typically located under sinks. In periods of extreme cold, the company advises maintaining a thermostat setting of 65°F or higher. The advantage of avoiding major property damage due to burst pipes far outweighs the cost of heating a property to 65°. BluSky continues to provide quality restoration services and property owner education through its national presence.
Based out of Denver, Colorado, BluSky Restoration Contractors offers a full array of restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services to clients across the country. They specialize in large-scale projects and offer support services to properties that have been significantly damaged by fires, floods, plumbing issues, major storms and more.
