Local Carpet Cleaning Company Services the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area
Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning is a premium carpet cleaning company in the valley with a great reputation for taking care of customers.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An award-winning carpet cleaning service, Phoenix Carpet Repair and Cleaning, offers a proven and effective carpet cleaning method for homeowners using state-of-the-art equipment. This process is called hot water, steam extraction cleaning. This involves propelling hot water and cleaning agents into the carpet pile at a high pressure which will loosen up any dirt and soil in the fibers. On the back stroke, a high-powered vacuum will extract or remove the hot water along with the dirt and soil. This leaves the carpet with a zero-residue finish meaning that it is lush and soft to the touch. Over time family members and pets are tracking in dirt, spills and stains which can cuase multiople layers of filth deep within the fabric. This is why it is suggested that carpet be professionally cleaned every 6-12 months to maintain beautifully clean carpet.
Free, over the phone estimates are available for all of Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning services. They can be contacted at (602) 688-4186 and are located at 115 W. Beautiful Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041. You can also schedule at their website which has a convenient online form. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included in all our water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services with a trusted company like Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning, they will save themselves undue stress, time, and cost.
About Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning: Owned by Robert Atlas, Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning has more than thirty years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care. This company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is an approved vendor through Angie’s List, Rosie on the House, Home Advisor, and a To Fix It!
Hot Water Steam Extraction Carpet Cleaning