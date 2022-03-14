THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, MARCH 15, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:30 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the ten bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (10 bills) H.R. 268 – To provide for the boundary of the Palo Alto Battlefield National Historic Park to be adjusted, to authorize the donation of land to the United States for addition to that historic park, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Vela – Natural Resources) H.R. 560 – Northern Mariana Islands Residents Relief Act, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources) – Northern Mariana Islands Residents Relief Act, as amended (Rep. Sablan – Natural Resources) H.R. 1908 – Ka‘ena Point National Heritage Area Act (Rep. Case – Natural Resources) H.R. 1931 – Japanese American Confinement Education Act, as amended (Rep. Matsui – Natural Resources) H.R. 2899 – To direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study to assess the suitability and feasibility of designating areas within the island of Guam as a National Heritage Area, and for other purposes (Rep. San Nicolas – Natural Resources) – To direct the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a study to assess the suitability and feasibility of designating areas within the island of Guam as a National Heritage Area, and for other purposes (Rep. San Nicolas – Natural Resources) H.R. 3113 – Modernizing Access to Our Public Land Act, as amended (Rep. Moore (UT) – Natural Resources) H.R. 3197 – Save the Liberty Theatre Act of 2021 (Rep. Johnson (LA) – Natural Resources) – Save the Liberty Theatre Act of 2021 (Rep. Johnson (LA) – Natural Resources) H.R. 4380 – To designate the El Paso Community Healing Garden National Memorial, and for other purposes (Rep. Escobar – Natural Resources) H.R. 5001 – Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources) H.R. 6434 – Japanese American WWII History Network (Rep. Obernolte – Natural Resource Additional Legislative Items are Possible