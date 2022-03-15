Submit Release
Mike V the CEO of NS Modern and Google Maps Expert is Helping Businesses Grow and Thrive Through the Pandemic

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NS Modern quickly became the fastest-growing website design agency in the United States. They started in Portland, OR, then branched out to Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, and New York City.

Mike V gained a special capability over the past 10 years by learning and studying Google Maps and becoming the top Google Map expert in the US. About 70% of all internet traffic in the world takes place on Google Maps. Mike V learned that if you could place a business in the top 3 of Google Maps, a business would gain a large amount of client traffic and requests for either products or services. He knew that businesses would fight and compete for those top 3 positions for years and years, he knew they were extremely valuable and very desired.

After placing businesses in the top 3 of Google Maps for his clients, Mike V saw small businesses go from making 4k a month to making 40k a month back in 2012. He remembers small business owners he started with being happy making 6k-10k a month in revenue. That quickly changed once they experienced Mike V ranking them in the top 3 of Google Maps. He says, “businesses that I work with strive for 100k - 200k a month in annual revenue. They see so much client traffic it can be overwhelming at times.”

Research shows that getting in the top 3 of Google maps can take a long time and requires patience. This common idea allows many small businesses to be manipulated by SEO companies into believing they are getting true SEO services but are being charged monthly for practically nothing. Mike V lets his clients know that they should expect to take up to 12 months to get in the top 3 of Google Maps for their keywords, although Mike V tries to get much faster results and has been known to rank a business from 0 to top 3 of the Google Maps in 24 hours. This takes about a full 24 hours of vigorous effort, so it is not practical to do year-round. “When we focused only on Portland clients, I would promise to rank them in top 3 of Google Maps in 30 days or less, this was very easy for me until we branched out to other cites and became the #1 website designer in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Denver, New York as well as Portland. My time became more spread out so I had to train staff and hire a larger team.”

Mike V with his team at NS Modern helps his clients duplicate what they did for themselves by being ranked in the top 3 of Google Maps in any city in the US. Their clients are extremely thankful for the results and value that the NS Modern team brings to them.

If you are interested in learning more about Google Maps, SEO, or Website Design contact the NS Modern team at info@nsmodern.com

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.