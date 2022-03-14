AlphaPhenomics Receives CAAIN Grant Award
DISRUPTIVE IMAGING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDES ENHANCED SYSTEMWIDE PERFORMANCE OF LIVESTOCKEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian-based and precision-agriculture startup, AlphaPhenomics announced today that it has received a CAAIN Grant award for $354,654 to further develop its technology for the beef sector.
AlphaPhenomics CEO, Dr. Jack Behan stated, “We are delighted with this technology development award from the Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN). This announcement is excellent news for AlphaPhenomics and we look forward to working with CAAIN and partners within the Canadian beef industry. This award is further proof that the technical and engineering teams at Alpha Phenomics are ensuring continued delivery of precision livestock technology direct to livestock producers. Special thanks to our team including Professor Graham Plastow, Professor Al Schaefer, software architect Hartmut von Gaza and our engineering partners / shareholders at Tangent, this is the culmination of a great deal of work!”
The project accepted by CAAIN is the ‘Utilisation of 3-D Real-Time Multispectral Cameras to Identify the Liveweight, Optimal Slaughter Weight, and Carcass Weight in Pre-Slaughter Cattle’. This project will validate the use of a series of exciting new technologies to provide accurate, real-time assessment of cattle growth, body fat, and carcass composition, as well as beef industry-specific information on the health and wellbeing of cattle. Intelligent automated collection and use of such data are keys to understanding what is produced and what is thrown away. This will allow players along the supply chain to reduce waste, cost, and carbon emissions, thereby improving the competitiveness and sustainability of Canada's beef sector. The resulting improved social licence and profitability will benefit the entire industry. The project will also support some of the goals identified in the 2020-2024 National Beef Strategy’s four pillars of beef production. This initiative will help advance the development, value, and use of automation, and artificial intelligence across Canada’s beef value chain.
Professor Graham Plastow (Chief Scientific Officer at AlphaPhenomics) speaking about the new project indicated that “a key element for success will be integrating data from new technologies such as multispectral imaging, and different wearables together with software designed to automate animal recording and put greater information into the hands of producers” He went on to add “We have brought together a truly innovative team including AgSights who have been working with beef producers for 30 years and whose tools are linking the farm to the table.” Overall the effort will increase and improve sector-wide data collection and sharing, helping optimise production and in turn minimise waste.
About AlphaPhenomics, Inc.
AlphaPhenomics state-of-the-art technology can be applied across multiple sectors including; animal breeding, reproduction, agriculture, bio-security / bio-surveillance and veterinary supervision. Multispectral images can be captured in 3D with time providing 4D data.
The Company continues to develop solutions that will allow non-invasive real-time or longitudinal assessment for multiple purposes to assist with more accurate outcome prediction. Applications include metabolic surveillance for early warning and prediction of disease or infections. Additional information about these programs will be disclosed in the coming months. AlphaPhenomics continues to pursue additional opportunities for pipeline expansion.
AlphaPhenomic’s mission is to be the leading precision livestock partner for our customers by providing a fully integrated image and data capture and analytics platform in the precision agriculture and data driven sustainable livestock farming sector.
Our digital biotechnology platform, IMAGENOMICS™, enables our customers to increase productivity, improve yield, and lower production costs through the use of our proprietary real-time, non-invasive, full body biometrics technology for phenotypic data capture.
For more information, please visit us at www.alphaphenomics.com
