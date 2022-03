Popular Publishing Platform Announces #Blockchain, #Web3 and #DecentralizedInternet Writing Contests With Cash Prizes

HackerNoon launches contests on the topic of Web3, Decentralized Internet, and Blockchain

HackerNoon is running writing contests with Quicknode, Tatum and the Octopus Network for the best writing on the future of the internet. Prizes total $33,000.

I stand strongly by one of our founding principles: Learning should be accessible to everyone,” — HackerNoon Founder/CEO David Smooke

EDWARDS, COLORADO, USA, March 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon — a popular publishing platform -- announced three new Writing Contests in partnership with Octopus Network, Tatum, and Quicknode. The $33k in total writer rewards will pay out monthly through to the end of August 2022.The announcement comes as part of HackerNoon’s larger initiative to incentivize writers to write about cutting edge technology stories. The tech company’s goal is to dramatically increase the amount of quality stories for readers while serving the contributing writers’ interest via writing contestsThe new contests include The Web3 Writing Contest, The Blockchain Writing Contest, and The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest and collectively account for over $33,000 in total prizes. The contests began in March 2022 and will run for – at minimum- three months each.“We’ve published tens of thousands of stories about how the future of the internet could work,” said HackerNoon Founder/CEO David Smooke. “#Blockchain, #DecentralizedInternet and #Web3 are crucial ideas and technologies to making an internet that works better for the end user. With Writing Contests, HackerNoon is working to incentivize and reward the people and ideas that will power this digital evolution. Very much looking forward to reading these stories!”Entry is free and open to anyone, however to be considered a valid contestant, participants should be at least eighteen years of age and have a willingness to write about the respective topics of the contests. HackerNoon is a free to use platform.The rewards are given based on quantitative and qualitative voting. Finalists are determined based on reading time over the period, and then HackerNoon editors will vote on which of the finalists deserves first, second place, and so on. Both the finalists and the winners will be announced in HackerNoon stories. Each contest has 4 to 5 winners per month with individual prize amounts ranging from $100 to $2,500.While publishing isn’t guaranteed, HackerNoon has an editorial team willing to suggest how content creators can improve their work.“I stand strongly by one of our founding principles: learning should be accessible to everyone.” HackerNoon Founder/CEO David SmookeAt QuickNode, we’re big on education. We find it our responsibility to help developers cross the chasm into Web3, and that’s why today we have one of the largest libraries of Web3 developer content. Expanding on these efforts, we have partnered with the premier technology publishing platform, Hackernoon, to create more content, and spread knowledge about blockchain, Web3, and the #decentralized-internet! — Dmitry Shklovsky, Co-Founder, QuickNode.comInterested in running your own writing contest? Check out contests.hackernoon.com for more details.About HackerNoonHackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 25,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4,000,000+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Get your technology story published today.About QuicknodeQuickNode makes it simple to power your blockchain applications and scale up as you grow. From elastic APIs & dedicated nodes, to powerful tools & analytics, all at your command through a simple control panel.About TatumTatum is a blockchain development platform that saves time and cost by reducing the complexity of blockchain development, offering a unified framework for 40+ blockchain protocols and thousands of digital assets.About Octopus NetworkThe Octopus Network is a multichain interoperable cryptonetwork for launching and running Web3.0 Substrate-based application-specific blockchains, aka appchains. The Octopus Network is committed to unleashing a new wave of innovation for Web3.0.