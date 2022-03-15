North Mesa Management breaks ground on 130,000 sq ft of new Retail, Office, and Medical Developments in El Paso Texas

Paseo Del Norte Medical / Office/ Retail Project 5056 Alameda Medical Space for Lease

North Mesa Management LLC is showing a strong commitment to the El Paso Real Estate Market.

professionals and large companies coming into El Paso market are looking for a higher end product that is modern and new and that's where we are coming in.” — George M Dipp , CEO

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Mesa Management LLC has broken ground on three new real estate developments in El Paso, Tx for 2022 displaying a strong commitment to the El Paso real estate market and indicating a trend that development in El Paso TX remains a viable business model.

The three new projects consist of over 130,000 sq ft in total development that are starting in Q1-Q2 of 2022. These include a retail/office development in the westside Cimarron area which has seen large amounts of growth in the past three years and shows no signs of slowing. The project which has already broken ground encompasses 39,000 sq ft of Class A Medical, Office, Retail space at 7451 Paseo Del Norte and should be completed in Q1 2023 according to CEO George M Dipp.

North Mesa Management has also begun development on 7,800 sq ft of new Modern Medical Spec Office space near Texas Tech Medical School and University Medical Center on Alameda in addition to a 85,000 sq ft redevelopment project in front of Fox Plaza which Mr. Dipp expects to be complete in the next 18 months.

CEO and Principal officer of the company George M Dipp stated that although the market remains unpredictable in regards to construction costs he sees strong market dynamics for more new and modern office space in El Paso. "Most of the available space in El Paso is second or third generation space that might work for most of the market but many professionals and new businesses coming into El Paso are looking for a higher end product that is modern and new and that's where we are coming in. We built 53,000 square feet at 1387 George Dieter and filled and sold it within a year so we hope that success continues. We are also offering build to suit for the right types of tenants."

In the coming months Mr Dipp says there will be an influx of additional development by North Mesa Management and feels the market is still strong for the "right type" of clientele.

